Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Portugal
  4. Carcavelos e Parede
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Carcavelos e Parede, Portugal

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Carcavelos, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Carcavelos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 124 m²
New apartment2 bedrooms with a total area of 124 m2 in a new house in the Oeyrash area.The n…
€540,000

Properties features in Carcavelos e Parede, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir