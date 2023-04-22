Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Campo de Ourique, Portugal

6 properties total found
2 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
2 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
133 m²
€ 795,000
This residential complex is in Campo de Ourique & nbsp; has a rooftop pool with fantastic vi…
2 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
2 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
123 m²
€ 670,000
2-bedroom apartment with & nbsp; 115.44 m2 with a balcony, parking space and pantry & nbsp; …
5 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
5 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
379 m²
€ 2,600,000
5-bedroom apartment with & nbsp; 342.74 m2, with a balcony, 1 parking and a pantry in the ne…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
356 m²
€ 3,250,000
Apartment with 4 & nbsp; bedrooms with area & nbsp; 356 & nbsp; m2, with a balcony, a terrac…
1 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
81 m²
€ 610,000
& nbsp; 1-bedroom apartment with & nbsp; 88.35 m2, balcony, 1 parking and pantry & nbsp; in …
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
185 m²
€ 925,000
Fantastic duplex c bedrooms & nbsp; in a great location .The apartment 2 excellent south ter…

