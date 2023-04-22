UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Portugal
New houses in Portugal
All new buildings in Portugal
15
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Portugal
Residential
Apartment in Portugal
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Portugal
Villa
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Land in Portugal
Luxury Properties in Portugal
Find an Agent in Portugal
Real estate agencies in Portugal
Agents in Portugal
Commercial
All commercial properties in Portugal
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Portugal
Find an Agent in Portugal
Real estate agencies in Portugal
Agents in Portugal
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Portugal
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Portugal
Centro
West
Campo de Ourique
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Apartment
Clear all
27 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
79 m²
€ 580,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, located in the complex Coelho da Rocha 80, in Campo de Ourique. T…
2 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
83 m²
€ 690,000
Two-bedroom apartment of 83m ² Ourique - is a new complex to be built in the Campo de Ouriqu…
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
41 m²
€ 410,000
One-bedroom apartment of 41m ² and a terrace of 5m ² Ourique - is a new complex to be built …
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
53 m²
€ 510,000
One bedroom apartment with an area of 53m ² Ourique - is a new complex to be built in the Ca…
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
55 m²
€ 530,000
One-bedroom apartment of 55m ² and terrace 7m ² Ourique - is a new complex to be built in th…
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
66 m²
€ 630,000
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
48 m²
€ 480,000
One bedroom apartment with a terrace of 48 m ², Ourique is a new complex to be built in the …
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
53 m²
€ 505,000
One-Bedroom Apartment with an area of 53m ² Ourique - is a new complex to be built in the Ca…
2 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
96 m²
€ 790,000
Two-bedroom apartment of 96m² Ourique is a new complex to be built in the Campo de Ourique a…
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
85 m²
€ 830,000
One-Bedroom Apartment with an area of 85m² Ourique is a new complex to be built in the Campo…
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
54 m²
€ 565,000
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
55 m²
€ 530,000
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
62 m²
€ 620,000
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
44 m²
€ 410,000
One-bedroom apartment with an area of 44m² and an 8m² Ourique terrace is a new complex to be…
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
39 m²
€ 410,000
2 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
133 m²
€ 795,000
This residential complex is in Campo de Ourique & nbsp; has a rooftop pool with fantastic vi…
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
75 m²
€ 385,000
One-Bedroom Apartment + 75m ² and 13m ² Campo 292 is a new complex located in Campo de Ouriq…
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
85 m²
€ 398,000
One-bedroom apartment + an additional room of 85m² and a veranda of 14m² Campo 292 is a new …
2 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
87 m²
€ 650,000
Two-bedroom apartment of 86.8m ² Campo de Ourique 80 is a new complex in the heart of Campu …
3 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
152 m²
€ 1,200,000
Campo de Ourique 80 is a new complex in the heart of Campu de Ourik, one of the most popular…
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
79 m²
€ 580,000
2 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
87 m²
€ 630,000
2 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
123 m²
€ 670,000
2-bedroom apartment with & nbsp; 115.44 m2 with a balcony, parking space and pantry & nbsp; …
5 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
379 m²
€ 2,600,000
5-bedroom apartment with & nbsp; 342.74 m2, with a balcony, 1 parking and a pantry in the ne…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
356 m²
€ 3,250,000
Apartment with 4 & nbsp; bedrooms with area & nbsp; 356 & nbsp; m2, with a balcony, a terrac…
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
81 m²
€ 610,000
& nbsp; 1-bedroom apartment with & nbsp; 88.35 m2, balcony, 1 parking and pantry & nbsp; in …
2 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
103 m²
€ 720,000
The Jardim de S & atilde; o Mamede complex is located in the famous Pr & iacute; ncipe Real…
Properties features in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map