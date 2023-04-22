Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. Pinhal Litoral
  5. Caldas da Rainha
  6. Townhouses

Pool Townhouses for sale in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal

2 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Nadadouro, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Nadadouro, Portugal
160 m²
€ 350,000
Condominium with 9 villas, under construction, in the heart of Fos do Arello.3-bedroom tenem…
3 room townhouse in Nadadouro, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Nadadouro, Portugal
145 m²
€ 560,000
The recently opened golf resort is located in western Portugal. This is a new project with &…

