Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. Pinhal Litoral
  5. Caldas da Rainha
  6. Duplexes

Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal

Duplex To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Nadadouro, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Nadadouro, Portugal
148 m²
€ 510,000
New apartment and nbsp; With three bedrooms with bathrooms, a living room and a dining room …

Properties features in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir