Residential properties for sale in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal

6 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Nadadouro, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Nadadouro, Portugal
160 m²
€ 350,000
Condominium with 9 villas, under construction, in the heart of Fos do Arello.3-bedroom tenem…
Villa 4 room villa in Nadadouro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Nadadouro, Portugal
291 m²
€ 1,090,000
Villa in Lagoa de Obidou, near the beach and golf courses, on a plot of 1163 m2.Traditional …
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Nadadouro, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Nadadouro, Portugal
148 m²
€ 510,000
New apartment and nbsp; With three bedrooms with bathrooms, a living room and a dining room …
Villa 4 room villa in Nadadouro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Nadadouro, Portugal
230 m²
€ 720,000
New modern villa & nbsp; at Foz do Arelho next to Lagoa de Obidos.House with 4 bedrooms & nb…
3 room townhouse in Nadadouro, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Nadadouro, Portugal
145 m²
€ 560,000
The recently opened golf resort is located in western Portugal. This is a new project with &…
Villa 4 room villa in Nadadouro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Nadadouro, Portugal
193 m²
€ 590,000
Design villa in Foz do Arelho, in the area of & nbsp; Facho. One-story villa of modern archi…

