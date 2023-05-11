Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. West
  5. Belem

Lakefront Residential properties for sale in Belem, Portugal

4 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Belem, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 238 m²
€ 1,150,000
2 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
2 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
€ 438,000
4 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
4 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 172 m²
€ 799,000
3 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
3 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
€ 550,000

Properties features in Belem, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir