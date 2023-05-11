Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. West
  5. Belem

Residential properties for sale in Belem, Portugal

22 properties total found
3 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
3 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
€ 950,000
1 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
1 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
€ 315,000
3 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
3 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
€ 716,168
4 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
4 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 282 m²
Floor 1
€ 1,785,000
3 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
3 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Rooms 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 1
€ 975,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Belem, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 238 m²
€ 1,150,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Belem, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Belem, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
€ 350,000
1 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
1 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 155 m²
€ 1,100,000
1 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
1 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 159 m²
€ 1,750,000
1 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
1 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 156 m²
€ 1,200,000
1 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
1 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
€ 520,000
1 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
1 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 74 m²
€ 480,000
1 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
1 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 161 m²
€ 950,000
2 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
2 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
€ 675,000
1 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
1 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 74 m²
€ 570,000
4 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
4 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 221 m²
€ 2,150,000
1 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
1 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 179 m²
€ 1,475,000
4 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
4 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 213 m²
€ 1,750,000
2 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
2 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
€ 438,000
4 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
4 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 172 m²
€ 799,000
3 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
3 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
€ 550,000
4 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
4 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 281 m²
€ 1,400,000

Properties features in Belem, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir