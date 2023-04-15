Houses for sale in Baixo Vouga, Portugal

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room housein Santa Joana, Portugal
3 room house
Santa Joana, Portugal
142 m²
€ 120,000
4 room housein Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
4 room house
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 665 m² Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program €400,000 House with 4 suites i…
3 room housein Ilhavo, Portugal
3 room house
Ilhavo, Portugal
220 m²
€ 1,100
Housein Esgueira, Portugal
House
Esgueira, Portugal
126 m²
€ 85,000
House in ruins, taught on a gaveto site, with the possibility of rebuilding or building an i…
4 room housein Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
4 room house
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
290 m²
€ 770,000
Looking for a villa with good access, in a quiet area, in the city, with exceptional finishe…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Madail, Portugal
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Madail, Portugal
471 m²
€ 5,500,000
Fantastic farm in Oliveira de Azeméis, with 59,100 m2 in Oliveira de Azeméis.Composed of 3 a…
3 room housein Ilhavo, Portugal
3 room house
Ilhavo, Portugal
220 m²
€ 230,000
Fantastic 3 bedroom villa in the Historic Center of Ílhavo.Recently refurbished, it consists…
4 room housein Gafanha da Nazare, Portugal
4 room house
Gafanha da Nazare, Portugal
5 bath 325 m²
€ 750,000
Luxurious villa with fusion architecture with current concepts. In this magnificent property…

