Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. Baixo Vouga
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Baixo Vouga, Portugal

Gloria e Vera Cruz
26
Gafanha da Nazare
2
Apartment To archive
Clear all
30 properties total found
Apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
41 m²
€ 198,000
Apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
41 m²
€ 194,000
Apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
41 m²
€ 195,000
Apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
40 m²
€ 185,000
Apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
41 m²
€ 189,000
Apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
91 m²
€ 295,000
Apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
80 m²
€ 275,000
Apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
86 m²
€ 268,000
Apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
40 m²
€ 191,000
Apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
41 m²
€ 183,000
1 room apartmentin Esgueira, Portugal
1 room apartment
Esgueira, Portugal
79 m²
€ 138,000
3 room apartmentin Oliveirinha, Portugal
3 room apartment
Oliveirinha, Portugal
137 m²
€ 185,000
Excellent 3 bedroom apartment with attic and terrace.3 bedroom apartment with terrace, with …
3 room apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
114 m²
€ 365,000
Excellent 3 bedroom apartment in AveiroComprising living room, equipped kitchen, 2 bathrooms…
3 room apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
210 m²
€ 599,500
Excellent Luxury 3 bedroom apartment in Aveiro.Located in one of the best areas of the city,…
3 room apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
207 m²
€ 750,000
Excellent Luxury 3 bedroom apartment in Aveiro.Located in one of the best areas of the city,…
2 room apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
2 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
137 m²
€ 411,500
Excellent Luxury 2 bedroom apartment in Aveiro.Located in one of the best areas of the city,…
2 room apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
2 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
131 m²
€ 416,500
Excellent Luxury 2 bedroom apartment in Aveiro.Located in one of the best areas of the city,…
3 room apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 bath 150 m²
€ 530,435
Excellent 3 bedroom apartment in Fonte NovaLuxury finishes in the city center.Close to servi…
4 room apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
4 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 bath 329 m²
€ 1,023,750
Excellent 4 bedroom Duplex Apartment in Fonte NovaLuxury finishes in the city center.Close t…
3 room apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 bath 150 m²
€ 517,935
Excellent 3 bedroom apartment in Fonte NovaLuxury finishes in the city center.Close to servi…
2 room apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
2 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 bath 98 m²
€ 375,000
Excellent 2 bedroom apartment in Fonte NovaLuxury finishes in the city center.Close to servi…
3 room apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 bath 150 m²
€ 520,435
Excellent 3 bedroom apartment in Fonte NovaLuxury finishes in the city center.Close to servi…
4 room apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
4 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 bath 212 m²
€ 866,250
Excellent 4 bedroom apartment in Fonte NovaLuxury finishes in the city center.Close to servi…
4 room apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
4 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 bath 385 m²
€ 1,155,000
Excellent 4 bedroom Duplex Apartment in Fonte NovaLuxury finishes in the city center.Close t…
1 room apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
1 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
2 bath 102 m²
€ 210,000
Modern t1 in open space concept, valuing luminosity and comfort with details of refinement w…
2 room apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
2 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
105 m²
€ 395,000
Living in Aveiro has a special feeling, it means living in one of the most beautiful Portugu…
3 room apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
113 m²
€ 390,000
3 room apartmentin Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
113 m²
€ 375,000
Excellent 3 bedroom apartment in AveiroWith 113m2 of floor area, living room, equipped kitch…
3 room apartmentin Gafanha da Nazare, Portugal
3 room apartment
Gafanha da Nazare, Portugal
478 m²
€ 960,000
3 room apartmentin Gafanha da Nazare, Portugal
3 room apartment
Gafanha da Nazare, Portugal
433 m²
€ 950,000
Excellent 3 + Tr Apartment in Zona Premium on Costa NovaClose to access, first line of the b…

Properties features in Baixo Vouga, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir