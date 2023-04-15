UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Portugal
Centro
Baixo Vouga
Residential properties for sale in Baixo Vouga, Portugal
38 properties total found
3 room house
Santa Joana, Portugal
142 m²
€ 120,000
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
41 m²
€ 198,000
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
41 m²
€ 194,000
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
41 m²
€ 195,000
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
40 m²
€ 185,000
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
41 m²
€ 189,000
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
91 m²
€ 295,000
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
80 m²
€ 275,000
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
86 m²
€ 268,000
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
40 m²
€ 191,000
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
41 m²
€ 183,000
4 room house
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
665 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program €400,000 House with 4 suites i…
1 room apartment
Esgueira, Portugal
79 m²
€ 138,000
3 room house
Ilhavo, Portugal
220 m²
€ 1,100
House
Esgueira, Portugal
126 m²
€ 85,000
House in ruins, taught on a gaveto site, with the possibility of rebuilding or building an i…
3 room apartment
Oliveirinha, Portugal
137 m²
€ 185,000
Excellent 3 bedroom apartment with attic and terrace.3 bedroom apartment with terrace, with …
3 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
114 m²
€ 365,000
Excellent 3 bedroom apartment in AveiroComprising living room, equipped kitchen, 2 bathrooms…
3 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
207 m²
€ 750,000
Excellent Luxury 3 bedroom apartment in Aveiro.Located in one of the best areas of the city,…
3 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
210 m²
€ 599,500
Excellent Luxury 3 bedroom apartment in Aveiro.Located in one of the best areas of the city,…
2 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
137 m²
€ 411,500
Excellent Luxury 2 bedroom apartment in Aveiro.Located in one of the best areas of the city,…
2 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
131 m²
€ 416,500
Excellent Luxury 2 bedroom apartment in Aveiro.Located in one of the best areas of the city,…
3 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 bath
150 m²
€ 530,435
Excellent 3 bedroom apartment in Fonte NovaLuxury finishes in the city center.Close to servi…
4 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 bath
329 m²
€ 1,023,750
Excellent 4 bedroom Duplex Apartment in Fonte NovaLuxury finishes in the city center.Close t…
2 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 bath
98 m²
€ 375,000
Excellent 2 bedroom apartment in Fonte NovaLuxury finishes in the city center.Close to servi…
3 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 bath
150 m²
€ 517,935
Excellent 3 bedroom apartment in Fonte NovaLuxury finishes in the city center.Close to servi…
3 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 bath
150 m²
€ 520,435
Excellent 3 bedroom apartment in Fonte NovaLuxury finishes in the city center.Close to servi…
4 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 bath
212 m²
€ 866,250
Excellent 4 bedroom apartment in Fonte NovaLuxury finishes in the city center.Close to servi…
4 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
3 bath
385 m²
€ 1,155,000
Excellent 4 bedroom Duplex Apartment in Fonte NovaLuxury finishes in the city center.Close t…
1 room apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
2 bath
102 m²
€ 210,000
Modern t1 in open space concept, valuing luminosity and comfort with details of refinement w…
4 room house
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
290 m²
€ 770,000
Looking for a villa with good access, in a quiet area, in the city, with exceptional finishe…
