Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. West
  5. Avenidas Novas
  6. Apartments for sale

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Avenidas Novas, Portugal

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 room apartment in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
1 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
€ 420,000
2 room apartment in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 139 m²
€ 720,000
3 room apartment in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
3 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
€ 960,000

Properties features in Avenidas Novas, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir