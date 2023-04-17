Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. West
  5. Arroios

Pool Residential properties for sale in Arroios, Portugal

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room apartmentin Lisbon, Portugal
4 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
220 m²
€ 2,682,224
Four-bedroom apartment of 220m² and a 23m² Salitre 183 balcony is a new complex in the histo…
3 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 bath 178 m²
€ 1,680,000
Luxurious 4 bedroom apartment in one of the most famous avenues of Lisbon. The building, w…
3 room apartmentin Avenidas Novas, Portugal
3 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
170 m²
€ 960,000
Apartment with 3 bedrooms and river views & nbsp; in the new prestigious condominium & nbsp;…
3 room housein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
4 bath 265 m²
€ 700,000
Townhouse with 3 bedrooms, all en-suite, recently renovated and located very close to the Pe…
1 room apartmentin Carvoeiro, Portugal
1 room apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
1 bath 70 m²
€ 125,000
1 bedroom flat located in the centre of Lagoa, close to all types of services and commerce. …
4 room apartmentin Lisbon, Portugal
4 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
266 m²
€ 790,693
Apartment with four T4 bedrooms with an area of 268.95m² and a veranda of 22.50m² On a hill …
1 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 67 m²
€ 660,000
Modern 2 bedrooms flat in Saldanha. Stands out for its contemporary architecture project, si…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Montijo, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Montijo, Portugal
3 bath 359 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 760,963
4 Bedroom Duplex Apartment  with 229.95 m² of floor area, in Montijo, in a new dev…
3 room apartmentin Porto, Portugal
3 room apartment
Porto, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m² 2 Floor
€ 836,830
Excellent 3- bedroom apartment with a living area of 165 m2 in the prestigious complex J. Ca…
3 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 128 m²
€ 665,000
Located in Lumiar, Lisbon, it is a project that engages with the city, divided into 165 apar…
9 room house with Investments, with Residence and citizenship, with Developmentsin Lisbon, Portugal
9 room house with Investments, with Residence and citizenship, with Developments
Lisbon, Portugal
9 Number of rooms 9 bath 475 m²
€ 1,337,171
Building for reconstruction in the historic center of Lisbon in the Baixa Chiado area, which…
3 room apartmentin West, Portugal
3 room apartment
West, Portugal
180 m²
€ 691,617
The wonderful 180 sq. m apartment is located in the historic part of Lisbon, Portugal. The a…

Properties features in Arroios, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir