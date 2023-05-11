Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. West
  5. Arroios
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Arroios, Portugal

Apartment To archive
Clear all
22 properties total found
1 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 7/7
€ 504,000
2 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 5/7
€ 712,000
2 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 7/7
€ 924,000
1 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
€ 365,000
2 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
€ 685,000
2 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
€ 550,000
2 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
€ 550,000
1 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
€ 350,000
2 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
€ 635,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Arroios, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
€ 850,000
1 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€ 355,000
2 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
€ 298,000
1 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
€ 696,456
2 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 185 m²
€ 1,881,000
1 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
€ 733,824
1 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
€ 754,192
1 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 162 m²
€ 1,950,642
2 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 185 m²
€ 2,050,860
1 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
€ 500,000
1 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€ 280,000
1 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€ 275,000
2 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 117 m²
€ 589,000

Properties features in Arroios, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir