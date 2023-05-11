Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Arroios, Portugal

23 properties total found
1 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 7/7
€ 504,000
2 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 5/7
€ 712,000
2 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 7/7
€ 924,000
1 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
€ 365,000
2 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
€ 685,000
2 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
€ 550,000
2 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
€ 550,000
1 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
€ 350,000
2 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
€ 635,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Arroios, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
€ 850,000
1 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€ 355,000
2 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
€ 298,000
1 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
€ 696,456
2 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 185 m²
€ 1,881,000
1 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
€ 733,824
1 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
€ 754,192
1 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 162 m²
€ 1,950,642
2 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 185 m²
€ 2,050,860
1 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
€ 500,000
1 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€ 280,000
1 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€ 275,000
2 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 117 m²
€ 589,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Arroios, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
€ 750,000

