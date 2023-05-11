Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Portugal

penthouses
26
condos
4
studios
12
1 BHK
325
2 BHK
439
3 BHK
264
4 BHK
93
Apartment To archive
Clear all
116 properties total found
3 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 172 m²
€ 425,000
3 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 156 m²
€ 500,000
2 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 128 m²
€ 350,000
2 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 128 m²
€ 350,000
2 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
€ 400,000
2 room apartment in Oliveira do Douro, Portugal
2 room apartment
Oliveira do Douro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
€ 259,000
1 room apartment in Lourinha, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 84 m²
€ 290,000
3 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
€ 1,300,000
2 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 191 m²
€ 1,100,000
2 room apartment in Barreiro, Portugal
2 room apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 117 m²
€ 285,000
2 room apartment in Setúbal, Portugal
2 room apartment
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
€ 280,000
1 room apartment in Carnaxide, Portugal
1 room apartment
Carnaxide, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
€ 345,000
2 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
€ 350,000
1 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
1 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 71 m²
€ 225,000
4 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
4 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 256 m²
€ 650,000
2 room apartment in Porto Salvo, Portugal
2 room apartment
Porto Salvo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
€ 651,688
1 room apartment in Amadora, Portugal
1 room apartment
Amadora, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
€ 345,000
2 room apartment in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
€ 350,000
5 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
5 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 266 m²
€ 750,000
3 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 205 m²
€ 580,000
3 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 255 m²
€ 680,000
4 room apartment in Madeira, Portugal
4 room apartment
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 256 m²
€ 695,000
1 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
1 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
€ 315,000
1 room apartment in Faro, Portugal
1 room apartment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
€ 280,000
3 room apartment in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
3 room apartment
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 165 m²
€ 450,000
4 room apartment in Estoril, Portugal
4 room apartment
Estoril, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 256 m²
€ 2,750,000
1 room apartment in Cascais, Portugal
1 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 106 m²
€ 725,000
3 room apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 174 m²
€ 1,550,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 211 m²
€ 2,778,000
3 room apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 161 m²
€ 1,269,800

Regions with properties for sale

Avenidas Novas
Campo de Ourique
Gloria e Vera Cruz
Sacavem
Arroios
Belem
Alcantara
Conceicao e Cabanas de Tavira
Alentejo Region
Silves
Alcantarilha e Pera
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira
Sao Bras de Alportel
Lisbon
Oeiras
Tavira
Faro
Estrela
Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde

Properties features in Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir