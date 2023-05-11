Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Apartments for sale

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Portugal

penthouses
26
condos
4
studios
12
1 BHK
325
2 BHK
439
3 BHK
264
4 BHK
93
Apartment To archive
Clear all
22 properties total found
2 room apartment in Barreiro, Portugal
2 room apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 117 m²
€ 285,000
4 room apartment in Alcochete, Portugal
4 room apartment
Alcochete, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 154 m²
€ 735,000
1 room apartment in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
1 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
€ 420,000
2 room apartment in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 139 m²
€ 720,000
3 room apartment in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
3 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
€ 960,000
2 room apartment in Estrela, Portugal
2 room apartment
Estrela, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 134 m²
€ 925,000
1 room apartment in Estrela, Portugal
1 room apartment
Estrela, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 92 m²
€ 895,000
2 room apartment in Sacavem, Portugal
2 room apartment
Sacavem, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
€ 565,000
1 room apartment in Sacavem, Portugal
1 room apartment
Sacavem, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
€ 350,000
2 room apartment in Cruz Quebrada, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cruz Quebrada, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
€ 485,000
2 room apartment in Portela, Portugal
2 room apartment
Portela, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
€ 590,000
2 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
2 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
€ 438,000
4 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
4 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 172 m²
€ 799,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Misericordia, Portugal
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
€ 1,500,000
2 room apartment in Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
€ 820,000
3 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
3 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
€ 550,000
1 room apartment in Portela, Portugal
1 room apartment
Portela, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
€ 560,000
1 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 76 m²
€ 510,000
1 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
€ 410,000
3 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
3 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
€ 805,000
4 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
4 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 192 m²
€ 1,250,000
2 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
2 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 118 m²
€ 660,000

Regions with properties for sale

Santa Maria Maior
North
Lagos
Sao Goncalo de Lagos
Loule
Misericordia
Quarteira
Marvila
Olhao
Albufeira
Madeira
Portimao
Albufeira e Olhos de Agua
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria
Porto
Cascais
Cascais e Estoril
Lagoa
Lagoa e Carvoeiro
Sao Clemente

Properties features in Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir