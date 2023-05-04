Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. West
  5. Alvalade
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Alvalade, Portugal

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Alvalade, Portugal
3 room apartment
Alvalade, Portugal
142 m²
€ 1,120,000
Apartment with 3 bedrooms, an area of 141 m ², a balcony of 17 m ², parking and a pantry in …

Properties features in Alvalade, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir