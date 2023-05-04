Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. West
  5. Alvalade

Residential properties for sale in Alvalade, Portugal

1 property total found
3 room apartment in Alvalade, Portugal
3 room apartment
Alvalade, Portugal
142 m²
€ 1,120,000
Apartment with 3 bedrooms, an area of 141 m ², a balcony of 17 m ², parking and a pantry in …

Properties features in Alvalade, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir