Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Alentejo Region
  4. Alentejo Litoral
  5. Barreiro
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Alto do Seixalinho Santo Andre e Verderena, Portugal

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartment in Barreiro, Portugal
4 room apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
173 m²
€ 349,000
Apartment with 4 bedrooms, an area of 168 square meters. m, a balcony of 5 square meters. m,…

Properties features in Alto do Seixalinho Santo Andre e Verderena, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir