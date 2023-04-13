Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Algarve, Portugal

Villa 5 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
415 m²
€ 1,550,000
One Six Villas is six stunning modern connected villas with private pools, with a unique and…
Villa 3 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
396 m²
€ 1,350,000
This beautiful & nbsp; the villa is a great opportunity for those who are looking for a plac…
Villa 4 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
313 m²
€ 1,695,000
Stunning villa with four bedrooms and a swimming pool in the indoor complex & nbsp; Vila Sol…
Villa 5 room villain Boliqueime, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Boliqueime, Portugal
€ 1,900,000
Charming villa 5 + 1 bedroom with private pool and panoramic sea views near Bolikheim in the…
Villa 3 room villain Almancil, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
277 m²
€ 1,400,000
Two semi-detached villas with 2 floors plus a basement. The first floor consists of an entra…
Villa 2 room villain Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
220 m²
€ 1,991,500
The first floor of the Mendoeira villa consists of an entrance hall with a spacious living r…
Villa 3 room villain Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
220 m²
€ 1,991,500
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
Villa 4 room villain Silves, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Silves, Portugal
214 m²
€ 630,000
This brand new modern villa is within walking distance of the historic city of Silves.The vi…
Villa 3 room villain Loule, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Loule, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 170 m²
€ 915,000
A three bedroom villa for sale in Loulé situated within the zone of Monte Seco, providing am…
Villa 3 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 26 483 m²
€ 1,485,000
This spectacular villa for sale in Lagos is situated in a complex of 5 luxury villas, with w…
Villa 3 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 180 m²
€ 1,094,500
This spectacular villa for sale in Lagos is situated in a complex of 5 luxury villas, with w…
Villa 3 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 23 704 m²
€ 1,210,000
This spectacular villa for sale in Lagos is situated in a complex of 5 luxury villas, with w…
Villa 2 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 3 bath 21 445 m²
€ 940,500
This spectacular villa for sale in Lagos is situated in a complex of 5 luxury villas, with w…
Villa 4 room villain Portimao, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 255 m²
€ 625,000
A modern four bedroom villa for sale in Monte Canelas, just fifteen minutes from the popular…
Villa 4 room villain Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
552 m²
€ 1,550,000
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
Villa 4 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
350 m²
€ 2,950,000
House with 4 bedrooms with an area of 350 square meters.m, completely new, with 3 parking sp…
Villa 3 room villain Sagres, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Sagres, Portugal
129 m²
€ 700,000
Sagres is well known for its picturesque landscapes, from sea-carved cliffs to vast beaches,…
Villa 4 room villain Silves, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Silves, Portugal
178 m²
€ 550,000
Located in Silves, one of Portugal's most medieval cities, full of history and charm, the & …
Villa 4 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
400 m²
€ 1,531,000
A rare opportunity to have a one-story modern villa designed by one of the most famous Portu…
Villa 3 room villain Luz de Tavira e Santo Estevao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Luz de Tavira e Santo Estevao, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 212 m²
€ 650,000
This 3 bedroom villa is part of a new development in the Luz de Tavira region. Construction …

