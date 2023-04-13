Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Algarve, Portugal

Loule
82
Quarteira
40
Lagos
22
Portimao
22
Sao Goncalo de Lagos
21
Lagoa e Carvoeiro
18
Albufeira
11
Sao Clemente
11
207 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
5 bath 250 m²
€ 1,300,000
4 bedroom villa, located in a quiet area within walking distance of the centre of Carvoeiro …
Villa 4 room villain Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Loule, Portugal
5 bath 489 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,750,000
This villa of excellent construction and large dimensions is located a few minutes from Loul…
Villa 2 room villain Querenca, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Querenca, Portugal
1 bath 72 m² Number of floors 2
€ 340,000
You are looking for a traditional & stylish property, close to Salir in a typical Algarve vi…
Villa 4 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4 bath 280 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,500,000
This villa still under construction is located very close to Falésia beach and the marina of…
Villa 4 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4 bath 305 m² Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
This property is an excellent opportunity for you if you are looking for an investment oppor…
Villa 5 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 655 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
Eligible for the Golden Visa 400,000 program 5 Bedroom Villa, Praia da Luz A 5 bedroom…
Villa 6 room villain Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 bath 267 m²
€ 597,500
Villa composed of two floors and an attic, with independent entrances. The first floor cons…
Villa 3 room villain Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 bath 182 m²
€ 1,200,000
Beautiful villa located in Carvoeiro, within a short distance from the town centre. This pr…
Villa 3 room villain Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
4 bath 232 m²
€ 3,300,000
Luxury contemporary villa, currently under construction, located in Sesmarias, Albufeira, on…
Villa 2 room villain Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
2 bath 107 m²
€ 680,000
Luxury two bedroms apartment, in exclusive 52-unit seaside resort, located in one of the nob…
Villa 3 room villain Almancil, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
3 bath 280 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,795,000
This villa located close to the Vale de Lobo area has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The master…
Villa 4 room villain Almancil, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
4 bath 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 5,000
Semi-detached villa with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, for long-term rental, located in the qu…
Villa 4 room villain Montenegro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Montenegro, Portugal
4 bath 349 m²
€ 1,990,000
Contemporary 4 bedroom villa overlooking the lagoon of the incredible Ria Formosa natural pa…
Villa 3 room villain Montenegro, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Montenegro, Portugal
4 bath 201 m²
€ 1,190,000
Contemporary 3 bedroom villa overlooking the lagoon of the incredible Ria Formosa natural pa…
Villa 3 room villain Montenegro, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Montenegro, Portugal
4 bath 380 m²
€ 1,590,000
Contemporary 3 bedroom villa overlooking the lagoon of the incredible Ria Formosa natural pa…
Villa 3 room villain Montenegro, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Montenegro, Portugal
4 bath 380 m²
€ 1,750,000
Contemporary 3 bedroom villa overlooking the lagoon of the incredible Ria Formosa natural pa…
Villa 4 room villain Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
5 bath
€ 3,250,000
Luxury villa in Albufeira. This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a luxury contemporar…
Villa 4 room villain Almancil, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
4 bath 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 5,500
Villa with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, for long-term rental, located in the quiet resort 'Sa…
Villa 4 room villain Portimao, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
5 bath 287 m²
€ 2,500,000
Excellent opportunity to own a completely new modern villa, located in a luxury development …
Villa 6 room villain Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 bath 346 m² Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
The detached single-story house in São Brás de Alportel is on a large plot of land with plen…
Villa 3 room villain Loule, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Loule, Portugal
251 m²
€ 695,000
3+2 bedroom villa with pool, annex and sea view - Loulé Property located on the outskirts o…
Villa 3 room villain Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 bath 148 m²
€ 1,150,000
An excellent investment opportunity in a prime location. This spacious single storey villa…
Villa 4 room villain Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
4 bath 170 m²
€ 530,000
New 4 bedroom villa with pool, located in Estômbar, within walking distance of Ferragudo and…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Almancil, Portugal
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Almancil, Portugal
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 447 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
This stunning 6+1 bedroom villa with contemporary architecture is located in Almancil. Th…
Villa 3 room villain Vale Formoso, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Vale Formoso, Portugal
226 m²
€ 890,000
3 bedroom villa with pool 8 minutes from the beach Almancil Villa located in Almancil, 8 mi…
Villa 4 room villain Almancil, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 7,500,000
The Villa is located on a large plot of 4700m2, less than 5 minutes from the famous Campus G…
Villa 5 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
4 bath 220 m²
€ 895,000
Villa located a short distance from Lagos, in quiet residential area. In this project you …
Villa 4 room villain Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 bath 197 m²
€ 995,000
4 bedroom villa inserted on a 5820m2 plot, located within walking distance of the centre of …
Villa 4 room villain Silves, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Silves, Portugal
5 bath 436 m²
€ 3,300,000
One of a kind property with 44 acres of land and a unique villa. The villa, on the ground f…
Villa 3 room villain Almancil, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
2 bath
€ 890,000
This three-bedroom contemporary home is located in the popular residential area of Vale de É…

