Realting.com
Portugal
Algarve
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in Algarve, Portugal
Loule
37
Quarteira
35
Castro Marim
13
Albufeira
4
Albufeira e Olhos de Agua
3
Olhao
3
Lagos
2
Sao Goncalo de Lagos
2
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira
2
Lagoa e Carvoeiro
1
Sao Clemente
1
65 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
2 bath
110 m²
Price on request
Townhouse with seaview, located within walking distance of the beach of Porto Mós, in Lagos.…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Olhao, Portugal
1 bath
63 m²
€ 285,000
Traditional townhouse recently refurbished in the centre of Olhão, near the main avenue of t…
3 room townhouse
Montenegro, Portugal
2 bath
€ 560,000
The villa is arranged on two floors. On the ground floor we find the entrance hall with a …
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Montenegro, Portugal
5 bath
€ 1,050,000
Luxury, quality, comfort and refinement, are the adjectives of this wonderful villa. Compose…
3 room townhouse
Montenegro, Portugal
2 bath
€ 610,000
Made with high quality materials, combines luxury and comfort. Arranged in two floors. The…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
4 bath
145 m²
€ 610,000
Only a short distance from the Porto de Mós beach, all the main services and points of inter…
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
265 m²
€ 1,900,000
A stunning 3-bedroom townhouse designed by Vasco Vieira is located in a luxurious setting - …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
148 m²
€ 750,000
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
3 room townhouse
Albufeira, Portugal
3 bath
180 m²
€ 443,000
3 bedroom villa with high quality materials, located in a private condominium consisting of …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Olhao, Portugal
110 m²
€ 210,000
Townhouse to remodel, traditional style implanted in a flat plot of 162m2, near all the amen…
3 room townhouse
Loule, Portugal
3 bath
192 m²
€ 690,000
Situated a few minutes from the city of Loulé, this villa is under construction and excels i…
3 room townhouse
Olhao, Portugal
3 bath
102 m²
€ 450,000
Townhouse under construction, straight lines, with gross area of 178m2. Consisting of two f…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ferreiras, Portugal
3 bath
131 m²
€ 600,000
Fantastic detached houses with T2 and T3 typologies, with spacious areas, offering comfort, …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
122 m²
€ 550,000
These townhouses have an excellent location with views of & nbsp; bay and ocean. These house…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
137 m²
€ 550,000
Townhouses are located on the eastern edge of Martinhal Resort and are the most spacious and…
3 room townhouse
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
217 m²
€ 750,000
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
3 room townhouse
Castro Marim, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 450,000
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
319 m²
€ 550,000
Townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
1 886 m²
Price on request
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
107 m²
€ 404,700
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
129 m²
€ 499,400
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
107 m²
€ 400,700
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
107 m²
€ 399,000
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
129 m²
€ 502,000
3 room townhouse
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
220 m²
€ 469,000
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
151 m²
€ 645,000
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
170 m²
€ 645,000
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
233 m²
€ 862,000
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
172 m²
€ 640,000
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
230 m²
€ 860,000
