Pool Residential properties for sale in Algarve, Portugal

47 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
415 m²
€ 1,550,000
One Six Villas is six stunning modern connected villas with private pools, with a unique and…
1 room apartmentin Faro, Portugal
1 room apartment
Faro, Portugal
€ 280,000
This fantastic new hotel complex on the banks of the river is located in the heart of Faro, …
Villa 4 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
313 m²
€ 1,695,000
Stunning villa with four bedrooms and a swimming pool in the indoor complex & nbsp; Vila Sol…
Villa 3 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
396 m²
€ 1,350,000
This beautiful & nbsp; the villa is a great opportunity for those who are looking for a plac…
Villa 5 room villain Boliqueime, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Boliqueime, Portugal
€ 1,900,000
Charming villa 5 + 1 bedroom with private pool and panoramic sea views near Bolikheim in the…
Villa 3 room villain Almancil, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
277 m²
€ 1,400,000
Two semi-detached villas with 2 floors plus a basement. The first floor consists of an entra…
Villa 2 room villain Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
220 m²
€ 1,991,500
The first floor of the Mendoeira villa consists of an entrance hall with a spacious living r…
3 room townhousein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
265 m²
€ 1,900,000
A stunning 3-bedroom townhouse designed by Vasco Vieira is located in a luxurious setting - …
Villa 3 room villain Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
220 m²
€ 1,991,500
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Albufeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
148 m²
€ 750,000
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
2 room apartmentin Albufeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
122 m²
€ 550,000
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
2 room apartmentin Pechao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Pechao, Portugal
152 m²
€ 680,000
New apartment 2 bedrooms with a total area of 152 sq.m., a balcony of 24 m2 and 2 parking sp…
1 room apartmentin Olhao, Portugal
1 room apartment
Olhao, Portugal
85 m²
€ 350,000
  New apartment with a total area of 85 sq.m. with & nbsp; balcony, pantry and 1 parkin…
3 room apartmentin Budens, Portugal
3 room apartment
Budens, Portugal
154 m²
€ 560,000
Spacious and modern, with large open-plan lounges and large sunny terraces, te & nbsp; apart…
2 room apartmentin Alcantarilha, Portugal
2 room apartment
Alcantarilha, Portugal
110 m²
€ 295,000
A brand new apartment with 2 bedrooms on an area of 110 square meters. With a terrace in the…
2 room apartmentin Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
2 room apartment
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
154 m²
€ 885,000
Spacious new apartment of 154 square meters.m. with access to 1 parking space and 2 terraces…
Villa 4 room villain Silves, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Silves, Portugal
214 m²
€ 630,000
This brand new modern villa is within walking distance of the historic city of Silves.The vi…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
137 m²
€ 550,000
Townhouses are located on the eastern edge of Martinhal Resort and are the most spacious and…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
122 m²
€ 550,000
These townhouses have an excellent location with views of & nbsp; bay and ocean. These house…
Villa 3 room villain Loule, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Loule, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 170 m²
€ 915,000
A three bedroom villa for sale in Loulé situated within the zone of Monte Seco, providing am…
2 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
99 m²
€ 297,250
New apartment with 2 bedrooms 99 sq.m. and & nbsp; terrace to the One Porches residential co…
2 room apartmentin Faro, Portugal
2 room apartment
Faro, Portugal
97 m²
€ 330,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms 97 sq.m, completely new, with 1 parking, a terrace of 29 square me…
Villa 3 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 26 483 m²
€ 1,485,000
This spectacular villa for sale in Lagos is situated in a complex of 5 luxury villas, with w…
Villa 3 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 180 m²
€ 1,094,500
This spectacular villa for sale in Lagos is situated in a complex of 5 luxury villas, with w…
Villa 3 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 23 704 m²
€ 1,210,000
This spectacular villa for sale in Lagos is situated in a complex of 5 luxury villas, with w…
Villa 2 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 3 bath 21 445 m²
€ 940,500
This spectacular villa for sale in Lagos is situated in a complex of 5 luxury villas, with w…
Villa 4 room villain Portimao, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 255 m²
€ 625,000
A modern four bedroom villa for sale in Monte Canelas, just fifteen minutes from the popular…
2 room apartmentin Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 room apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
82 m²
€ 500,000
The apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 82 sq.m, completely new, with parking and a ba…
3 room apartmentin Albufeira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
129 m²
€ 510,000
The apartment with 3 bedrooms, 129 sq.m, completely new, with 2 parking and a balcony of 20 …
2 room apartmentin Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
122 m²
€ 500,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, 122 sq.m, completely new, with parking and a balcony & nbsp; an a…

