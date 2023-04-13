Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Algarve, Portugal

Quarteira
114
Lagos
78
Sao Goncalo de Lagos
74
Olhao
43
Portimao
41
Albufeira
36
Lagoa e Carvoeiro
35
Albufeira e Olhos de Agua
31
38 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 655 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
Eligible for the Golden Visa 400,000 program 5 Bedroom Villa, Praia da Luz A 5 bedroom…
2 room apartmentin Loule, Portugal
2 room apartment
Loule, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² 10 Floor
€ 460,000
The 2-bedroom apartment is located on the 10th floor, which allows you to have a beautiful v…
Villa 3 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
396 m²
€ 1,350,000
This beautiful & nbsp; the villa is a great opportunity for those who are looking for a plac…
Villa 5 room villain Boliqueime, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Boliqueime, Portugal
€ 1,900,000
Charming villa 5 + 1 bedroom with private pool and panoramic sea views near Bolikheim in the…
2 room apartmentin Pechao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Pechao, Portugal
152 m²
€ 680,000
New apartment 2 bedrooms with a total area of 152 sq.m., a balcony of 24 m2 and 2 parking sp…
1 room apartmentin Olhao, Portugal
1 room apartment
Olhao, Portugal
85 m²
€ 350,000
  New apartment with a total area of 85 sq.m. with & nbsp; balcony, pantry and 1 parkin…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
137 m²
€ 550,000
Townhouses are located on the eastern edge of Martinhal Resort and are the most spacious and…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
122 m²
€ 550,000
These townhouses have an excellent location with views of & nbsp; bay and ocean. These house…
2 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
99 m²
€ 297,250
New apartment with 2 bedrooms 99 sq.m. and & nbsp; terrace to the One Porches residential co…
2 room apartmentin Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 room apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
82 m²
€ 500,000
The apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 82 sq.m, completely new, with parking and a ba…
3 room apartmentin Albufeira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
129 m²
€ 510,000
The apartment with 3 bedrooms, 129 sq.m, completely new, with 2 parking and a balcony of 20 …
2 room apartmentin Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
90 m²
€ 525,000
Apartment 2 bedrooms with an area of 90 sq.m, with 1 parking space and a balcony of 17 sq.m …
2 room apartmentin Almancil, Portugal
2 room apartment
Almancil, Portugal
135 m²
€ 570,000
Spacious apartment in the building & nbsp; Formosa Park Hotel & nbsp; has two bedrooms with …
2 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 141 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 350,000
CARVOEIRO, ALGARVE . T2 Apartments in a condominium with pool are located in one of the most…
1 room apartmentin Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
1 room apartment
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
84 m²
€ 600,000
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; guaranteed minimum yields up to 5% per year for…
3 room townhousein Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
217 m²
€ 750,000
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
Villa 4 room villain Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
552 m²
€ 1,550,000
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
2 room apartmentin Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
2 room apartment
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
99 m²
€ 750,000
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
1 room apartmentin Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
€ 280,000
New Lagos Beach & amp; Sports Resort & nbsp; with investment opportunities in Portugal and t…
Condo 3 rooms with Investments, with golf viewin Quarteira, Portugal
Condo 3 rooms with Investments, with golf view
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 360,000
T2 APARTMENTS (1 living room, 1 suite and 1 room) & ndash; VILAMOURA, PORTUGAL The chic a…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Quarteira, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 539,950
Villa 4 room villain Almancil, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 5,500,000
Apartmentin Lagos, Portugal
Apartment
Lagos, Portugal
32 m²
€ 229,000
A profitable project in the Algarve & nbsp; & nbsp; Lagos Beach Hotel & amp; SPA is located …
2 room apartmentin Albufeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
136 m²
€ 850,000
Choose one of three different layouts with an area of 108-136 square meters. Each of these a…
3 room townhousein Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Carvoeiro, Portugal
140 m²
€ 635,000
Vale de Milho Village is a & nbsp; investment project & laquo; turnkey & raquo; with 32 town…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Albufeira, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
188 m²
€ 1,395,000
These elegant apartments are square. & Nbsp; 178 & ndash; 188 sqm, including an elit…
Villa 3 room villain Sagres, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Sagres, Portugal
129 m²
€ 700,000
Sagres is well known for its picturesque landscapes, from sea-carved cliffs to vast beaches,…
Housein Albufeira, Portugal
House
Albufeira, Portugal
4 m²
€ 800,000
Beautiful house overlooking the surrounding area and ocean located in the suburbs of Albufe…
Villa Villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa Villa
Quarteira, Portugal
8 m²
€ 3,000,000
Beautiful villa located 5 minutes from Vilamora, Algarve Vilamora is a famous resort-port f…
Villa Villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa Villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4 m²
€ 1,500,000
Charming villa located in the prestigious suburb of Vilamora, Algarve In the house - living…

