Realting.com
Portugal
Algarve
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Algarve, Portugal
Quarteira
114
Lagos
78
Sao Goncalo de Lagos
74
Olhao
43
Portimao
41
Albufeira
36
Lagoa e Carvoeiro
35
Albufeira e Olhos de Agua
31
Silves
24
Sao Clemente
20
Sao Bras de Alportel
19
Alcantarilha e Pera
17
Castro Marim
17
Faro
9
Conceicao e Cabanas de Tavira
7
Tavira
6
Moncarapacho e Fuseta
4
Luz de Tavira e Santo Estevao
3
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira
3
Conceicao e Estoi
2
38 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
655 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
Eligible for the Golden Visa 400,000 program 5 Bedroom Villa, Praia da Luz A 5 bedroom…
2 room apartment
Loule, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
10 Floor
€ 460,000
The 2-bedroom apartment is located on the 10th floor, which allows you to have a beautiful v…
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
396 m²
€ 1,350,000
This beautiful & nbsp; the villa is a great opportunity for those who are looking for a plac…
Villa 5 room villa
Boliqueime, Portugal
€ 1,900,000
Charming villa 5 + 1 bedroom with private pool and panoramic sea views near Bolikheim in the…
2 room apartment
Pechao, Portugal
152 m²
€ 680,000
New apartment 2 bedrooms with a total area of 152 sq.m., a balcony of 24 m2 and 2 parking sp…
1 room apartment
Olhao, Portugal
85 m²
€ 350,000
New apartment with a total area of 85 sq.m. with & nbsp; balcony, pantry and 1 parkin…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
137 m²
€ 550,000
Townhouses are located on the eastern edge of Martinhal Resort and are the most spacious and…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
122 m²
€ 550,000
These townhouses have an excellent location with views of & nbsp; bay and ocean. These house…
2 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
99 m²
€ 297,250
New apartment with 2 bedrooms 99 sq.m. and & nbsp; terrace to the One Porches residential co…
2 room apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
82 m²
€ 500,000
The apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 82 sq.m, completely new, with parking and a ba…
3 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
129 m²
€ 510,000
The apartment with 3 bedrooms, 129 sq.m, completely new, with 2 parking and a balcony of 20 …
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
90 m²
€ 525,000
Apartment 2 bedrooms with an area of 90 sq.m, with 1 parking space and a balcony of 17 sq.m …
2 room apartment
Almancil, Portugal
135 m²
€ 570,000
Spacious apartment in the building & nbsp; Formosa Park Hotel & nbsp; has two bedrooms with …
2 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
141 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 350,000
CARVOEIRO, ALGARVE . T2 Apartments in a condominium with pool are located in one of the most…
1 room apartment
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
84 m²
€ 600,000
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; guaranteed minimum yields up to 5% per year for…
3 room townhouse
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
217 m²
€ 750,000
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
Villa 4 room villa
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
552 m²
€ 1,550,000
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
2 room apartment
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
99 m²
€ 750,000
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
€ 280,000
New Lagos Beach & amp; Sports Resort & nbsp; with investment opportunities in Portugal and t…
Condo 3 rooms with Investments, with golf view
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 360,000
T2 APARTMENTS (1 living room, 1 suite and 1 room) & ndash; VILAMOURA, PORTUGAL The chic a…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 539,950
Villa 4 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 5,500,000
Apartment
Lagos, Portugal
32 m²
€ 229,000
A profitable project in the Algarve & nbsp; & nbsp; Lagos Beach Hotel & amp; SPA is located …
2 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
136 m²
€ 850,000
Choose one of three different layouts with an area of 108-136 square meters. Each of these a…
3 room townhouse
Carvoeiro, Portugal
140 m²
€ 635,000
Vale de Milho Village is a & nbsp; investment project & laquo; turnkey & raquo; with 32 town…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
188 m²
€ 1,395,000
These elegant apartments are square. & Nbsp; 178 & ndash; 188 sqm, including an elit…
Villa 3 room villa
Sagres, Portugal
129 m²
€ 700,000
Sagres is well known for its picturesque landscapes, from sea-carved cliffs to vast beaches,…
House
Albufeira, Portugal
4 m²
€ 800,000
Beautiful house overlooking the surrounding area and ocean located in the suburbs of Albufe…
Villa Villa
Quarteira, Portugal
8 m²
€ 3,000,000
Beautiful villa located 5 minutes from Vilamora, Algarve Vilamora is a famous resort-port f…
Villa Villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4 m²
€ 1,500,000
Charming villa located in the prestigious suburb of Vilamora, Algarve In the house - living…
