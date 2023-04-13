Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Algarve

Lake Residential properties for sale in Algarve, Portugal

Loule
185
Quarteira
114
Lagos
78
Sao Goncalo de Lagos
74
Olhao
43
Portimao
41
Albufeira
36
Lagoa e Carvoeiro
35
Show more
1 property total found
3 room townhousein Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Carvoeiro, Portugal
140 m²
€ 635,000
Vale de Milho Village is a & nbsp; investment project & laquo; turnkey & raquo; with 32 town…

Properties features in Algarve, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir