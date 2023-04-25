UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Portugal
New houses in Portugal
All new buildings in Portugal
15
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Portugal
Residential
Apartment in Portugal
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Portugal
Villa
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Land in Portugal
Luxury Properties in Portugal
Find an Agent in Portugal
Real estate agencies in Portugal
Agents in Portugal
Commercial
All commercial properties in Portugal
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Portugal
Find an Agent in Portugal
Real estate agencies in Portugal
Agents in Portugal
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Portugal
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Portugal
Algarve
Houses
Pool Houses for sale in Algarve, Portugal
Lagos
36
Sao Goncalo de Lagos
33
Portimao
30
Lagoa e Carvoeiro
26
Albufeira
23
Albufeira e Olhos de Agua
18
Sao Clemente
18
Castro Marim
16
Silves
14
Sao Bras de Alportel
12
Olhao
8
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira
6
Alcantarilha e Pera
5
Faro
4
Luz de Tavira e Santo Estevao
3
Conceicao e Estoi
2
Moncarapacho e Fuseta
2
Algoz e Tunes
1
Aljezur
1
Porches
1
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
49 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 5 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
415 m²
€ 1,550,000
One Six Villas is six stunning modern connected villas with private pools, with a unique and…
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
396 m²
€ 1,350,000
This beautiful & nbsp; the villa is a great opportunity for those who are looking for a plac…
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
313 m²
€ 1,695,000
Stunning villa with four bedrooms and a swimming pool in the indoor complex & nbsp; Vila Sol…
Villa 5 room villa
Boliqueime, Portugal
€ 1,900,000
Charming villa 5 + 1 bedroom with private pool and panoramic sea views near Bolikheim in the…
Villa 3 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
277 m²
€ 1,400,000
Two semi-detached villas with 2 floors plus a basement. The first floor consists of an entra…
Villa 2 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
220 m²
€ 1,991,500
The first floor of the Mendoeira villa consists of an entrance hall with a spacious living r…
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
265 m²
€ 1,900,000
A stunning 3-bedroom townhouse designed by Vasco Vieira is located in a luxurious setting - …
Villa 3 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
220 m²
€ 1,991,500
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
148 m²
€ 750,000
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
Villa 4 room villa
Silves, Portugal
214 m²
€ 630,000
This brand new modern villa is within walking distance of the historic city of Silves.The vi…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
137 m²
€ 550,000
Townhouses are located on the eastern edge of Martinhal Resort and are the most spacious and…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
122 m²
€ 550,000
These townhouses have an excellent location with views of & nbsp; bay and ocean. These house…
Villa 3 room villa
Loule, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
170 m²
€ 915,000
A three bedroom villa for sale in Loulé situated within the zone of Monte Seco, providing am…
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
26 483 m²
€ 1,485,000
This spectacular villa for sale in Lagos is situated in a complex of 5 luxury villas, with w…
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
180 m²
€ 1,094,500
This spectacular villa for sale in Lagos is situated in a complex of 5 luxury villas, with w…
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
23 704 m²
€ 1,210,000
This spectacular villa for sale in Lagos is situated in a complex of 5 luxury villas, with w…
Villa 2 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
2 Number of rooms
3 bath
21 445 m²
€ 940,500
This spectacular villa for sale in Lagos is situated in a complex of 5 luxury villas, with w…
Villa 4 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
255 m²
€ 625,000
A modern four bedroom villa for sale in Monte Canelas, just fifteen minutes from the popular…
3 room townhouse
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
217 m²
€ 750,000
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
Villa 4 room villa
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
552 m²
€ 1,550,000
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
350 m²
€ 2,950,000
House with 4 bedrooms with an area of 350 square meters.m, completely new, with 3 parking sp…
3 room townhouse
Carvoeiro, Portugal
140 m²
€ 635,000
Vale de Milho Village is a & nbsp; investment project & laquo; turnkey & raquo; with 32 town…
Villa 3 room villa
Sagres, Portugal
129 m²
€ 700,000
Sagres is well known for its picturesque landscapes, from sea-carved cliffs to vast beaches,…
Villa 4 room villa
Silves, Portugal
178 m²
€ 550,000
Located in Silves, one of Portugal's most medieval cities, full of history and charm, the & …
Villa 4 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
400 m²
€ 1,531,000
A rare opportunity to have a one-story modern villa designed by one of the most famous Portu…
Villa 3 room villa
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
193 m²
€ 460,000
A beautiful three bedroom villa for sale in Mexilhoeira, currently under construction it is …
Villa 3 room villa
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
193 m²
€ 455,000
A beautiful three bedroom villa for sale in Portimão, currently under construction it is sit…
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Lagos, Portugal
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
138 m²
€ 850,000
A fantastic opportunity to own this unique villa in a great location in ever-popular Lagos, …
Villa 5 room villa
Aljezur, Portugal
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
26 347 m²
€ 445,000
Traditional five bedroom villa for sale in Aljezur, a very popular location in Portugal with…
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
1 374 m²
€ 275,000
A traditional Portuguese townhouse for sale in Lagos, situated on the outskirts in Odiaxere …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Algarve, Portugal
with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map