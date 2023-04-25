Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Algarve, Portugal

Villa 5 room villa in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
415 m²
€ 1,550,000
One Six Villas is six stunning modern connected villas with private pools, with a unique and…
Villa 3 room villa in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
396 m²
€ 1,350,000
This beautiful & nbsp; the villa is a great opportunity for those who are looking for a plac…
Villa 4 room villa in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
313 m²
€ 1,695,000
Stunning villa with four bedrooms and a swimming pool in the indoor complex & nbsp; Vila Sol…
Villa 5 room villa in Boliqueime, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Boliqueime, Portugal
€ 1,900,000
Charming villa 5 + 1 bedroom with private pool and panoramic sea views near Bolikheim in the…
Villa 3 room villa in Almancil, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
277 m²
€ 1,400,000
Two semi-detached villas with 2 floors plus a basement. The first floor consists of an entra…
Villa 2 room villa in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
220 m²
€ 1,991,500
The first floor of the Mendoeira villa consists of an entrance hall with a spacious living r…
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
265 m²
€ 1,900,000
A stunning 3-bedroom townhouse designed by Vasco Vieira is located in a luxurious setting - …
Villa 3 room villa in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
220 m²
€ 1,991,500
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
148 m²
€ 750,000
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
Villa 4 room villa in Silves, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Silves, Portugal
214 m²
€ 630,000
This brand new modern villa is within walking distance of the historic city of Silves.The vi…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
137 m²
€ 550,000
Townhouses are located on the eastern edge of Martinhal Resort and are the most spacious and…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
122 m²
€ 550,000
These townhouses have an excellent location with views of & nbsp; bay and ocean. These house…
Villa 3 room villa in Loule, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Loule, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 170 m²
€ 915,000
A three bedroom villa for sale in Loulé situated within the zone of Monte Seco, providing am…
Villa 3 room villa in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 26 483 m²
€ 1,485,000
This spectacular villa for sale in Lagos is situated in a complex of 5 luxury villas, with w…
Villa 3 room villa in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 180 m²
€ 1,094,500
This spectacular villa for sale in Lagos is situated in a complex of 5 luxury villas, with w…
Villa 3 room villa in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 23 704 m²
€ 1,210,000
This spectacular villa for sale in Lagos is situated in a complex of 5 luxury villas, with w…
Villa 2 room villa in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 3 bath 21 445 m²
€ 940,500
This spectacular villa for sale in Lagos is situated in a complex of 5 luxury villas, with w…
Villa 4 room villa in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Portimao, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 255 m²
€ 625,000
A modern four bedroom villa for sale in Monte Canelas, just fifteen minutes from the popular…
3 room townhouse in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
217 m²
€ 750,000
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
Villa 4 room villa in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
552 m²
€ 1,550,000
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
Villa 4 room villa in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
350 m²
€ 2,950,000
House with 4 bedrooms with an area of 350 square meters.m, completely new, with 3 parking sp…
3 room townhouse in Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Carvoeiro, Portugal
140 m²
€ 635,000
Vale de Milho Village is a & nbsp; investment project & laquo; turnkey & raquo; with 32 town…
Villa 3 room villa in Sagres, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Sagres, Portugal
129 m²
€ 700,000
Sagres is well known for its picturesque landscapes, from sea-carved cliffs to vast beaches,…
Villa 4 room villa in Silves, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Silves, Portugal
178 m²
€ 550,000
Located in Silves, one of Portugal's most medieval cities, full of history and charm, the & …
Villa 4 room villa in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
400 m²
€ 1,531,000
A rare opportunity to have a one-story modern villa designed by one of the most famous Portu…
Villa 3 room villa in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 193 m²
€ 460,000
A beautiful three bedroom villa for sale in Mexilhoeira, currently under construction it is …
Villa 3 room villa in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 193 m²
€ 455,000
A beautiful three bedroom villa for sale in Portimão, currently under construction it is sit…
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Lagos, Portugal
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 138 m²
€ 850,000
A fantastic opportunity to own this unique villa in a great location in ever-popular Lagos, …
Villa 5 room villa in Aljezur, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Aljezur, Portugal
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 26 347 m²
€ 445,000
Traditional five bedroom villa for sale in Aljezur, a very popular location in Portugal with…
Villa 3 room villa in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 1 374 m²
€ 275,000
A traditional Portuguese townhouse for sale in Lagos, situated on the outskirts in Odiaxere …

