Seaview Houses for Sale in Algarve, Portugal

Villa 5 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 655 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
Eligible for the Golden Visa 400,000 program 5 Bedroom Villa, Praia da Luz A 5 bedroom…
Villa 3 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
396 m²
€ 1,350,000
This beautiful & nbsp; the villa is a great opportunity for those who are looking for a plac…
Villa 5 room villain Boliqueime, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Boliqueime, Portugal
€ 1,900,000
Charming villa 5 + 1 bedroom with private pool and panoramic sea views near Bolikheim in the…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
137 m²
€ 550,000
Townhouses are located on the eastern edge of Martinhal Resort and are the most spacious and…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
122 m²
€ 550,000
These townhouses have an excellent location with views of & nbsp; bay and ocean. These house…
3 room townhousein Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
217 m²
€ 750,000
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
Villa 4 room villain Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
552 m²
€ 1,550,000
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Quarteira, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 539,950
Villa 4 room villain Almancil, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 5,500,000
3 room townhousein Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Carvoeiro, Portugal
140 m²
€ 635,000
Vale de Milho Village is a & nbsp; investment project & laquo; turnkey & raquo; with 32 town…
Villa 3 room villain Sagres, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Sagres, Portugal
129 m²
€ 700,000
Sagres is well known for its picturesque landscapes, from sea-carved cliffs to vast beaches,…
Housein Albufeira, Portugal
House
Albufeira, Portugal
4 m²
€ 800,000
Beautiful house overlooking the surrounding area and ocean located in the suburbs of Albufe…
Villa Villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa Villa
Quarteira, Portugal
8 m²
€ 3,000,000
Beautiful villa located 5 minutes from Vilamora, Algarve Vilamora is a famous resort-port f…
Villa Villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa Villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4 m²
€ 1,500,000
Charming villa located in the prestigious suburb of Vilamora, Algarve In the house - living…
Villa Villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa Villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4 m²
€ 1,280,000
The modern villa is located in the suburb of Vilamora, Algarve. In the house - living room e…
Villa Villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa Villa
Quarteira, Portugal
6 m²
€ 995,000
Exclusive villa located within walking distance of the new Hilton Hotel and Pinal Golf Cour…
Villa Villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa Villa
Quarteira, Portugal
3 m²
€ 890,000
Beautiful villa overlooking the city and ocean located in the suburbs of Vilamora, Algarve …
Villa 4 room villain Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
1 436 m²
€ 8,000,000
The magnificent, unique, luxurious estate, built to the highest standards, is located in Alb…
Villa 6 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
380 m²
€ 2,500,000
A chic villa in modern style is located in pine forest in Algarve, Portugal. Villa area 380 …
Villa 4 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
767 m²
€ 1,250,000
The luxury villa is located in Vilamura, Portugal. The villa is 767 sq.m. 4 spacious bedroom…

