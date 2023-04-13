Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Algarve, Portugal

1 room apartmentin Faro, Portugal
1 room apartment
Faro, Portugal
€ 280,000
This fantastic new hotel complex on the banks of the river is located in the heart of Faro, …
2 room apartmentin Albufeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
122 m²
€ 550,000
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
2 room apartmentin Pechao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Pechao, Portugal
152 m²
€ 680,000
New apartment 2 bedrooms with a total area of 152 sq.m., a balcony of 24 m2 and 2 parking sp…
1 room apartmentin Olhao, Portugal
1 room apartment
Olhao, Portugal
85 m²
€ 350,000
  New apartment with a total area of 85 sq.m. with & nbsp; balcony, pantry and 1 parkin…
3 room apartmentin Budens, Portugal
3 room apartment
Budens, Portugal
154 m²
€ 560,000
Spacious and modern, with large open-plan lounges and large sunny terraces, te & nbsp; apart…
2 room apartmentin Alcantarilha, Portugal
2 room apartment
Alcantarilha, Portugal
110 m²
€ 295,000
A brand new apartment with 2 bedrooms on an area of 110 square meters. With a terrace in the…
2 room apartmentin Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
2 room apartment
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
154 m²
€ 885,000
Spacious new apartment of 154 square meters.m. with access to 1 parking space and 2 terraces…
2 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
99 m²
€ 297,250
New apartment with 2 bedrooms 99 sq.m. and & nbsp; terrace to the One Porches residential co…
2 room apartmentin Faro, Portugal
2 room apartment
Faro, Portugal
97 m²
€ 330,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms 97 sq.m, completely new, with 1 parking, a terrace of 29 square me…
2 room apartmentin Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 room apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
82 m²
€ 500,000
The apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 82 sq.m, completely new, with parking and a ba…
3 room apartmentin Albufeira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
129 m²
€ 510,000
The apartment with 3 bedrooms, 129 sq.m, completely new, with 2 parking and a balcony of 20 …
2 room apartmentin Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
122 m²
€ 500,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, 122 sq.m, completely new, with parking and a balcony & nbsp; an a…
2 room apartmentin Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
90 m²
€ 525,000
Apartment 2 bedrooms with an area of 90 sq.m, with 1 parking space and a balcony of 17 sq.m …
2 room apartmentin Almancil, Portugal
2 room apartment
Almancil, Portugal
135 m²
€ 570,000
Spacious apartment in the building & nbsp; Formosa Park Hotel & nbsp; has two bedrooms with …
1 room apartmentin Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
1 room apartment
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
84 m²
€ 600,000
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; guaranteed minimum yields up to 5% per year for…
2 room apartmentin Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
2 room apartment
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
99 m²
€ 750,000
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
1 room apartmentin Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
€ 280,000
New Lagos Beach & amp; Sports Resort & nbsp; with investment opportunities in Portugal and t…
Apartmentin Lagos, Portugal
Apartment
Lagos, Portugal
32 m²
€ 229,000
A profitable project in the Algarve & nbsp; & nbsp; Lagos Beach Hotel & amp; SPA is located …
1 room apartmentin Quarteira, Portugal
1 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
107 m²
€ 520,000
Apartment with 1 bedroom with an area of 107 square meters.m with a garden of 46 square mete…
2 room apartmentin Albufeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
136 m²
€ 850,000
Choose one of three different layouts with an area of 108-136 square meters. Each of these a…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Albufeira, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
188 m²
€ 1,395,000
These elegant apartments are square. & Nbsp; 178 & ndash; 188 sqm, including an elit…

