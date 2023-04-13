UAE
Realting.com
Portugal
Algarve
Apartments for sale
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Algarve, Portugal
Loule
53
Lagos
50
Sao Goncalo de Lagos
47
Quarteira
36
Olhao
34
Portimao
19
Albufeira
18
Albufeira e Olhos de Agua
16
Silves
12
Alcantarilha e Pera
10
Lagoa e Carvoeiro
10
Sao Bras de Alportel
9
Faro
8
Conceicao e Cabanas de Tavira
7
Tavira
6
Sao Clemente
3
Castro Marim
2
Luz de Tavira e Santo Estevao
1
Moncarapacho e Fuseta
1
Porches
1
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Loule, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
10 Floor
€ 460,000
The 2-bedroom apartment is located on the 10th floor, which allows you to have a beautiful v…
2 room apartment
Pechao, Portugal
152 m²
€ 680,000
New apartment 2 bedrooms with a total area of 152 sq.m., a balcony of 24 m2 and 2 parking sp…
1 room apartment
Olhao, Portugal
85 m²
€ 350,000
New apartment with a total area of 85 sq.m. with & nbsp; balcony, pantry and 1 parkin…
2 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
99 m²
€ 297,250
New apartment with 2 bedrooms 99 sq.m. and & nbsp; terrace to the One Porches residential co…
2 room apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
82 m²
€ 500,000
The apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 82 sq.m, completely new, with parking and a ba…
3 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
129 m²
€ 510,000
The apartment with 3 bedrooms, 129 sq.m, completely new, with 2 parking and a balcony of 20 …
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
90 m²
€ 525,000
Apartment 2 bedrooms with an area of 90 sq.m, with 1 parking space and a balcony of 17 sq.m …
2 room apartment
Almancil, Portugal
135 m²
€ 570,000
Spacious apartment in the building & nbsp; Formosa Park Hotel & nbsp; has two bedrooms with …
2 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
141 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 350,000
CARVOEIRO, ALGARVE . T2 Apartments in a condominium with pool are located in one of the most…
1 room apartment
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
84 m²
€ 600,000
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; guaranteed minimum yields up to 5% per year for…
2 room apartment
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
99 m²
€ 750,000
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
€ 280,000
New Lagos Beach & amp; Sports Resort & nbsp; with investment opportunities in Portugal and t…
Condo 3 rooms with Investments, with golf view
Quarteira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 360,000
T2 APARTMENTS (1 living room, 1 suite and 1 room) & ndash; VILAMOURA, PORTUGAL The chic a…
Apartment
Lagos, Portugal
32 m²
€ 229,000
A profitable project in the Algarve & nbsp; & nbsp; Lagos Beach Hotel & amp; SPA is located …
2 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
136 m²
€ 850,000
Choose one of three different layouts with an area of 108-136 square meters. Each of these a…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
188 m²
€ 1,395,000
These elegant apartments are square. & Nbsp; 178 & ndash; 188 sqm, including an elit…
3 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
12 935 m²
€ 420,000
Albufeira Prime is a brand new condominium currently under construction in Albufeira. Situat…
1 room apartment
Conceicao, Portugal
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
82 m²
€ 195,000
Formosa Bay is a new condominium offering one and two bedroom apartments for sale in Cabanas…
Properties features in Algarve, Portugal
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
