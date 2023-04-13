UAE
Realting.com
Portugal
Algarve
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Algarve, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath
157 m²
€ 450,000
Apartment with 3 bedrooms, inserted in a private condominium in a tranquil area. The prop…
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
1 bath
80 m²
€ 370,000
Have you ever thought of living in a private condominium, where safety and a relaxed holiday…
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath
102 m²
€ 485,000
2 bedroom apartment inserted in a private condominium in a premium and residential area of V…
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath
101 m²
€ 465,000
Large and modern apartment with 2 spacious bedrooms, one en suite, located in a noble reside…
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
3 bath
113 m²
€ 449,000
T2 apartment in Vilamoura is located in a quiet and prestigious area, near all golf courses …
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath
96 m²
€ 495,000
Magnificent 2+1 bedroom duplex flat located in Vilamoura. A large terrace of 80 m2 with un…
2 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
2 bath
95 m²
€ 750,000
Luxury 2 bedrooms flat in an exclusive seaside resort, with 52 units, located in one of the …
1 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
1 bath
87 m²
€ 545,000
Luxury 1 bedroom flat in an exclusive seaside resort, with 52 units, located in one of the m…
2 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
81 m²
2/8 Floor
€ 189,000
Lovely 2 bedroom apartment in Urb. Vila Rosa. It has 2 spacious double bedrooms with fitted …
3 room apartment
Faro, Portugal
140 m²
€ 260,000
3 bedroom apartment in the city center Faro Located in the center of Faro, with all ameniti…
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath
129 m²
€ 489,000
2-bedroom apartment in a managed luxury condominium, located next to the Oceânico Golf Cours…
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath
106 m²
€ 580,000
This luxurious 2-bedroom flat is located in the Hilton Vilamoura As Cascatas Golf Resort & S…
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath
86 m²
€ 425,000
2 bedroom apartment inserted in a private condominium in a premium and residential area of V…
3 room apartment
Boliqueime, Portugal
2 bath
99 m²
€ 479,000
Large 3 bedroom apartment in the center of Vilamoura with sea view, inserted in a private co…
2 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
167 m²
€ 1,100,000
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program 2-Bedroom Apartment with 116sqm of …
2 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
78 m²
9/17 Floor
€ 425,000
This is a fantastic 9th floor apartment with sea views in the heart of Praia da Rocha. The f…
2 room apartment
Loule, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
10 Floor
€ 460,000
The 2-bedroom apartment is located on the 10th floor, which allows you to have a beautiful v…
4 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
5 bath
€ 1,500,000
Apartment in a private condominium, located in a privileged area with panoramic views and lu…
3 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
201 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 599,000
Situated opposite the port in the River Arade where magnificent cruise liners come to dock, …
3 room apartment
Faro, Portugal
3 bath
231 m²
€ 897,000
New development in Faro consisting of apartments over six floors. The apartments available r…
3 room apartment
Faro, Portugal
3 bath
185 m²
€ 581,000
New development in Faro consisting of apartments over six floors. The apartments available r…
2 room apartment
Faro, Portugal
2 bath
95 m²
€ 383,000
New development in Faro consisting of apartments over six floors. The apartments available r…
3 room apartment
Faro, Portugal
3 bath
322 m²
€ 1,157,000
New development in Faro consisting of apartments over six floors. The apartments available r…
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 190,000
On the top floor of a 3 storey building in the historical town of Lagos this lovely apartmen…
1 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
29 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 105,000
This fantastic promotion gives an extra 2% on your annual rental return if you buy this apar…
4 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
180 m²
8 Floor
€ 399,000
Magnificent 4 bedroom apartment located in Portimao, famous for its beauty, wealth, architec…
3 room apartment
Loule, Portugal
2 bath
115 m²
€ 320,000
Apartment with three bedrooms, one of them en suite, composed of hall, a generously sized li…
2 room apartment
Faro, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
169 m²
€ 880,000
Luxury 2-Bedroom apartment with 146sq.m of floor space inserted in a high standard resort. …
5 room apartment
Estoi, Portugal
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
123 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 250,000
In need of restoration, this fantastic, old, corner building, with 6 rooms & 2 bathrooms…
4 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 bath
201 m²
€ 457,000
Apartment 4 Duplex new, consisting of two floors. On the ground floor we have a bedroom, a…
