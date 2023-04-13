Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Algarve, Portugal

Loule
53
Lagos
50
Sao Goncalo de Lagos
47
Quarteira
36
Olhao
34
Portimao
19
Albufeira
18
Albufeira e Olhos de Agua
16
3 room apartmentin Quarteira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath 157 m²
€ 450,000
Apartment with 3 bedrooms, inserted in a private condominium in a tranquil area. The prop…
1 room apartmentin Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
1 bath 80 m²
€ 370,000
Have you ever thought of living in a private condominium, where safety and a relaxed holiday…
2 room apartmentin Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath 102 m²
€ 485,000
2 bedroom apartment inserted in a private condominium in a premium and residential area of V…
2 room apartmentin Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath 101 m²
€ 465,000
Large and modern apartment with 2 spacious bedrooms, one en suite, located in a noble reside…
2 room apartmentin Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
3 bath 113 m²
€ 449,000
T2 apartment in Vilamoura is located in a quiet and prestigious area, near all golf courses …
2 room apartmentin Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath 96 m²
€ 495,000
Magnificent 2+1 bedroom duplex flat located in Vilamoura. A large terrace of 80 m2 with un…
2 room apartmentin Albufeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
2 bath 95 m²
€ 750,000
Luxury 2 bedrooms flat in an exclusive seaside resort, with 52 units, located in one of the …
1 room apartmentin Albufeira, Portugal
1 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
1 bath 87 m²
€ 545,000
Luxury 1 bedroom flat in an exclusive seaside resort, with 52 units, located in one of the m…
2 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 81 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 189,000
Lovely 2 bedroom apartment in Urb. Vila Rosa. It has 2 spacious double bedrooms with fitted …
3 room apartmentin Faro, Portugal
3 room apartment
Faro, Portugal
140 m²
€ 260,000
3 bedroom apartment in the city center Faro Located in the center of Faro, with all ameniti…
2 room apartmentin Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath 129 m²
€ 489,000
2-bedroom apartment in a managed luxury condominium, located next to the Oceânico Golf Cours…
2 room apartmentin Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath 106 m²
€ 580,000
This luxurious 2-bedroom flat is located in the Hilton Vilamoura As Cascatas Golf Resort & S…
2 room apartmentin Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath 86 m²
€ 425,000
2 bedroom apartment inserted in a private condominium in a premium and residential area of V…
3 room apartmentin Boliqueime, Portugal
3 room apartment
Boliqueime, Portugal
2 bath 99 m²
€ 479,000
Large 3 bedroom apartment in the center of Vilamoura with sea view, inserted in a private co…
2 room apartmentin Albufeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 167 m²
€ 1,100,000
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program 2-Bedroom Apartment with 116sqm of …
2 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m² 9/17 Floor
€ 425,000
This is a fantastic 9th floor apartment with sea views in the heart of Praia da Rocha. The f…
2 room apartmentin Loule, Portugal
2 room apartment
Loule, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² 10 Floor
€ 460,000
The 2-bedroom apartment is located on the 10th floor, which allows you to have a beautiful v…
4 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
4 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
5 bath
€ 1,500,000
Apartment in a private condominium, located in a privileged area with panoramic views and lu…
3 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
3 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 201 m² Number of floors 2
€ 599,000
Situated opposite the port in the River Arade where magnificent cruise liners come to dock, …
3 room apartmentin Faro, Portugal
3 room apartment
Faro, Portugal
3 bath 231 m²
€ 897,000
New development in Faro consisting of apartments over six floors. The apartments available r…
3 room apartmentin Faro, Portugal
3 room apartment
Faro, Portugal
3 bath 185 m²
€ 581,000
New development in Faro consisting of apartments over six floors. The apartments available r…
2 room apartmentin Faro, Portugal
2 room apartment
Faro, Portugal
2 bath 95 m²
€ 383,000
New development in Faro consisting of apartments over six floors. The apartments available r…
3 room apartmentin Faro, Portugal
3 room apartment
Faro, Portugal
3 bath 322 m²
€ 1,157,000
New development in Faro consisting of apartments over six floors. The apartments available r…
2 room apartmentin Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 190,000
On the top floor of a 3 storey building in the historical town of Lagos this lovely apartmen…
1 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
1 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 105,000
This fantastic promotion gives an extra 2% on your annual rental return if you buy this apar…
4 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
4 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 180 m² 8 Floor
€ 399,000
Magnificent 4 bedroom apartment located in Portimao, famous for its beauty, wealth, architec…
3 room apartmentin Loule, Portugal
3 room apartment
Loule, Portugal
2 bath 115 m²
€ 320,000
Apartment with three bedrooms, one of them en suite, composed of hall, a generously sized li…
2 room apartmentin Faro, Portugal
2 room apartment
Faro, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 169 m²
€ 880,000
Luxury 2-Bedroom apartment with 146sq.m of floor space inserted in a high standard resort. …
5 room apartmentin Estoi, Portugal
5 room apartment
Estoi, Portugal
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 123 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 250,000
In need of restoration, this fantastic, old, corner building, with 6 rooms & 2 bathrooms…
4 room apartmentin Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
4 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 bath 201 m²
€ 457,000
Apartment 4 Duplex new, consisting of two floors. On the ground floor we have a bedroom, a…

