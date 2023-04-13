Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Algarve

Residential properties for sale in Algarve, Portugal

Quarteira
114
Lagos
78
Sao Goncalo de Lagos
74
Olhao
43
Portimao
41
Albufeira
36
Lagoa e Carvoeiro
35
Albufeira e Olhos de Agua
31
Show more
550 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
5 bath 250 m²
€ 1,300,000
4 bedroom villa, located in a quiet area within walking distance of the centre of Carvoeiro …
Villa 4 room villain Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Loule, Portugal
5 bath 489 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,750,000
This villa of excellent construction and large dimensions is located a few minutes from Loul…
3 room apartmentin Quarteira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath 157 m²
€ 450,000
Apartment with 3 bedrooms, inserted in a private condominium in a tranquil area. The prop…
Villa 2 room villain Querenca, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Querenca, Portugal
1 bath 72 m² Number of floors 2
€ 340,000
You are looking for a traditional & stylish property, close to Salir in a typical Algarve vi…
1 room apartmentin Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
1 bath 80 m²
€ 370,000
Have you ever thought of living in a private condominium, where safety and a relaxed holiday…
5 room housein Almancil, Portugal
5 room house
Almancil, Portugal
7 bath 527 m²
€ 2,500,000
An impressive five-bedroom En-suite Villa, where luxurious style meets elegance, comfort, an…
Villa 4 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4 bath 280 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,500,000
This villa still under construction is located very close to Falésia beach and the marina of…
3 room housein Lagoa, Portugal
3 room house
Lagoa, Portugal
2 bath 220 m²
€ 595,000
The property has been fully refurbished, keeping its charm and original features. On the g…
3 room housein Faro, Portugal
3 room house
Faro, Portugal
1 bath
€ 400,000
This investment is setup as a renovation/rebuild project. The current property is a terraced…
Villa 4 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4 bath 305 m² Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
This property is an excellent opportunity for you if you are looking for an investment oppor…
2 room apartmentin Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath 102 m²
€ 485,000
2 bedroom apartment inserted in a private condominium in a premium and residential area of V…
2 room apartmentin Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath 101 m²
€ 465,000
Large and modern apartment with 2 spacious bedrooms, one en suite, located in a noble reside…
2 room apartmentin Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
3 bath 113 m²
€ 449,000
T2 apartment in Vilamoura is located in a quiet and prestigious area, near all golf courses …
2 room apartmentin Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath 96 m²
€ 495,000
Magnificent 2+1 bedroom duplex flat located in Vilamoura. A large terrace of 80 m2 with un…
Villa 5 room villain Lagos, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 655 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
Eligible for the Golden Visa 400,000 program 5 Bedroom Villa, Praia da Luz A 5 bedroom…
Villa 6 room villain Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 bath 267 m²
€ 597,500
Villa composed of two floors and an attic, with independent entrances. The first floor cons…
Villa 3 room villain Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 bath 182 m²
€ 1,200,000
Beautiful villa located in Carvoeiro, within a short distance from the town centre. This pr…
Villa 3 room villain Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
4 bath 232 m²
€ 3,300,000
Luxury contemporary villa, currently under construction, located in Sesmarias, Albufeira, on…
2 room apartmentin Albufeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
2 bath 95 m²
€ 750,000
Luxury 2 bedrooms flat in an exclusive seaside resort, with 52 units, located in one of the …
Villa 2 room villain Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
2 bath 107 m²
€ 680,000
Luxury two bedroms apartment, in exclusive 52-unit seaside resort, located in one of the nob…
1 room apartmentin Albufeira, Portugal
1 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
1 bath 87 m²
€ 545,000
Luxury 1 bedroom flat in an exclusive seaside resort, with 52 units, located in one of the m…
2 room apartmentin Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 81 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 189,000
Lovely 2 bedroom apartment in Urb. Vila Rosa. It has 2 spacious double bedrooms with fitted …
Villa 3 room villain Almancil, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
3 bath 280 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,795,000
This villa located close to the Vale de Lobo area has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The master…
Villa 4 room villain Almancil, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
4 bath 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 5,000
Semi-detached villa with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, for long-term rental, located in the qu…
3 room apartmentin Faro, Portugal
3 room apartment
Faro, Portugal
140 m²
€ 260,000
3 bedroom apartment in the city center Faro Located in the center of Faro, with all ameniti…
Villa 4 room villain Montenegro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Montenegro, Portugal
4 bath 349 m²
€ 1,990,000
Contemporary 4 bedroom villa overlooking the lagoon of the incredible Ria Formosa natural pa…
Villa 3 room villain Montenegro, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Montenegro, Portugal
4 bath 201 m²
€ 1,190,000
Contemporary 3 bedroom villa overlooking the lagoon of the incredible Ria Formosa natural pa…
Villa 3 room villain Montenegro, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Montenegro, Portugal
4 bath 380 m²
€ 1,590,000
Contemporary 3 bedroom villa overlooking the lagoon of the incredible Ria Formosa natural pa…
Villa 3 room villain Montenegro, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Montenegro, Portugal
4 bath 380 m²
€ 1,750,000
Contemporary 3 bedroom villa overlooking the lagoon of the incredible Ria Formosa natural pa…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Lagos, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
2 bath 110 m²
Price on request
Townhouse with seaview, located within walking distance of the beach of Porto Mós, in Lagos.…

Properties features in Algarve, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir