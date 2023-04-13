UAE
EN
EUR


Realting.com
Portugal
Algarve
Residential properties for sale in Algarve, Portugal
550 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
5 bath
250 m²
€ 1,300,000
4 bedroom villa, located in a quiet area within walking distance of the centre of Carvoeiro …
Villa 4 room villa
Loule, Portugal
5 bath
489 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,750,000
This villa of excellent construction and large dimensions is located a few minutes from Loul…
3 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath
157 m²
€ 450,000
Apartment with 3 bedrooms, inserted in a private condominium in a tranquil area. The prop…
Villa 2 room villa
Querenca, Portugal
1 bath
72 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 340,000
You are looking for a traditional & stylish property, close to Salir in a typical Algarve vi…
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
1 bath
80 m²
€ 370,000
Have you ever thought of living in a private condominium, where safety and a relaxed holiday…
5 room house
Almancil, Portugal
7 bath
527 m²
€ 2,500,000
An impressive five-bedroom En-suite Villa, where luxurious style meets elegance, comfort, an…
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4 bath
280 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,500,000
This villa still under construction is located very close to Falésia beach and the marina of…
3 room house
Lagoa, Portugal
2 bath
220 m²
€ 595,000
The property has been fully refurbished, keeping its charm and original features. On the g…
3 room house
Faro, Portugal
1 bath
€ 400,000
This investment is setup as a renovation/rebuild project. The current property is a terraced…
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4 bath
305 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
This property is an excellent opportunity for you if you are looking for an investment oppor…
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath
102 m²
€ 485,000
2 bedroom apartment inserted in a private condominium in a premium and residential area of V…
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath
101 m²
€ 465,000
Large and modern apartment with 2 spacious bedrooms, one en suite, located in a noble reside…
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
3 bath
113 m²
€ 449,000
T2 apartment in Vilamoura is located in a quiet and prestigious area, near all golf courses …
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath
96 m²
€ 495,000
Magnificent 2+1 bedroom duplex flat located in Vilamoura. A large terrace of 80 m2 with un…
Villa 5 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
655 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
Eligible for the Golden Visa 400,000 program 5 Bedroom Villa, Praia da Luz A 5 bedroom…
Villa 6 room villa
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 bath
267 m²
€ 597,500
Villa composed of two floors and an attic, with independent entrances. The first floor cons…
Villa 3 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 bath
182 m²
€ 1,200,000
Beautiful villa located in Carvoeiro, within a short distance from the town centre. This pr…
Villa 3 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
4 bath
232 m²
€ 3,300,000
Luxury contemporary villa, currently under construction, located in Sesmarias, Albufeira, on…
2 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
2 bath
95 m²
€ 750,000
Luxury 2 bedrooms flat in an exclusive seaside resort, with 52 units, located in one of the …
Villa 2 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
2 bath
107 m²
€ 680,000
Luxury two bedroms apartment, in exclusive 52-unit seaside resort, located in one of the nob…
1 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
1 bath
87 m²
€ 545,000
Luxury 1 bedroom flat in an exclusive seaside resort, with 52 units, located in one of the m…
2 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
81 m²
2/8 Floor
€ 189,000
Lovely 2 bedroom apartment in Urb. Vila Rosa. It has 2 spacious double bedrooms with fitted …
Villa 3 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
3 bath
280 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,795,000
This villa located close to the Vale de Lobo area has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The master…
Villa 4 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
4 bath
220 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 5,000
Semi-detached villa with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, for long-term rental, located in the qu…
3 room apartment
Faro, Portugal
140 m²
€ 260,000
3 bedroom apartment in the city center Faro Located in the center of Faro, with all ameniti…
Villa 4 room villa
Montenegro, Portugal
4 bath
349 m²
€ 1,990,000
Contemporary 4 bedroom villa overlooking the lagoon of the incredible Ria Formosa natural pa…
Villa 3 room villa
Montenegro, Portugal
4 bath
201 m²
€ 1,190,000
Contemporary 3 bedroom villa overlooking the lagoon of the incredible Ria Formosa natural pa…
Villa 3 room villa
Montenegro, Portugal
4 bath
380 m²
€ 1,590,000
Contemporary 3 bedroom villa overlooking the lagoon of the incredible Ria Formosa natural pa…
Villa 3 room villa
Montenegro, Portugal
4 bath
380 m²
€ 1,750,000
Contemporary 3 bedroom villa overlooking the lagoon of the incredible Ria Formosa natural pa…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
2 bath
110 m²
Price on request
Townhouse with seaview, located within walking distance of the beach of Porto Mós, in Lagos.…
Properties features in Algarve, Portugal
