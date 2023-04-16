Show property on map Show properties list
  Alentejo Region
  Portugal
  3. Alentejo Region
  Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Alentejo Region, Portugal

Montemor-o-Novo
3
Nossa Senhora da Vila Nossa Senhora do Bispo e Silveiras
3
Alcacer do Sal
2
Azeitao
1
Ferreira do Alentejo e Canhestros
1
Grandola e Santa Margarida da Serra
1
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires
1
Setúbal
1
Villa 3 room villain Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
200 m²
€ 400,000
Magnificent house with 3 bedrooms, a swimming pool and a garage for two cars, located in the…
Villa 3 room villain Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
347 m²
€ 1,090,000
L & rsquo; AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 5…
Villa Villain Grandola e Santa Margarida da Serra, Portugal
Villa Villa
Grandola e Santa Margarida da Serra, Portugal
55 m²
€ 410,000
New house with 1 bedroom, area 55 square meters.m., with a terrace, in an authentic and envi…
Villa 3 room villain Comporta, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Comporta, Portugal
200 m²
€ 594,000
Villa & nbsp; 200 & nbsp; m2 & nbsp; consists of & nbsp; of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, full…
Villa 4 room villain Azeitao, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Azeitao, Portugal
176 m²
€ 620,000
The built villa is located in the private condominium Casas de Azeit & atilde; o.Completion …
Villa 2 room villain Comporta, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Comporta, Portugal
190 m²
€ 514,000
Villa & nbsp; 190 m2 & nbsp; consists of & nbsp; of 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, fully furnis…

