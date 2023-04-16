Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Alentejo Region
  4. Villas

Villas for sale in Alentejo Region, Portugal

Montemor-o-Novo
3
Nossa Senhora da Vila Nossa Senhora do Bispo e Silveiras
3
Alcacer do Sal
2
Azeitao
1
Ferreira do Alentejo e Canhestros
1
Grandola e Santa Margarida da Serra
1
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires
1
Setúbal
1
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
200 m²
€ 400,000
Magnificent house with 3 bedrooms, a swimming pool and a garage for two cars, located in the…
Villa 2 room villain Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
306 m²
€ 920,000
L & rsquo; AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 5…
Villa 4 room villain Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
405 m²
€ 1,230,000
L & rsquo; AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 5…
Villa 3 room villain Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
347 m²
€ 1,090,000
L & rsquo; AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 5…
Villa 5 room villain Vendas Novas, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Vendas Novas, Portugal
5 bath 37 000 m²
€ 7,000,000
House for sale in Vendas Novas, Portugal Villa in Vendas Novas, with 3,7 hectares of land…
Villa Villain Grandola e Santa Margarida da Serra, Portugal
Villa Villa
Grandola e Santa Margarida da Serra, Portugal
55 m²
€ 410,000
New house with 1 bedroom, area 55 square meters.m., with a terrace, in an authentic and envi…
Villa 3 room villain Carvalhal, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Carvalhal, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 162 m² Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
Troy is located on the outskirts of the peninsula to the port, separated from Setubal by the…
Villa 4 room villain Alegrete, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Alegrete, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath
€ 450,000
Villa 3 room villain Comporta, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Comporta, Portugal
200 m²
€ 594,000
Villa & nbsp; 200 & nbsp; m2 & nbsp; consists of & nbsp; of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, full…
Villa 4 room villain Azeitao, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Azeitao, Portugal
176 m²
€ 620,000
The built villa is located in the private condominium Casas de Azeit & atilde; o.Completion …
Villa 2 room villain Comporta, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Comporta, Portugal
190 m²
€ 514,000
Villa & nbsp; 190 m2 & nbsp; consists of & nbsp; of 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, fully furnis…
Villa 5 room villain Ferreira do Alentejo e Canhestros, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Ferreira do Alentejo e Canhestros, Portugal
5 bath 470 m²
€ 3,150,000
Excellent property, consisting of housing, swimming pool, gardens, vast land, and airstrip w…
Villa 3 room villain Setúbal, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Setúbal, Portugal
180 m²
€ 337,500
Great villa located in a golf resort between Palmela and Azeitão, surrounded by the Arrabida…

Properties features in Alentejo Region, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir