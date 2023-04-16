Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Alentejo Region, Portugal

16 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
200 m²
€ 400,000
Magnificent house with 3 bedrooms, a swimming pool and a garage for two cars, located in the…
2 room apartmentin Barreiro, Portugal
2 room apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
117 m²
€ 285,000
2 room apartmentin Setúbal, Portugal
2 room apartment
Setúbal, Portugal
85 m²
€ 280,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, new, 85 sq.m., with a balcony of 10 sq.m. and 1 parking space, in…
Villa 3 room villain Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
347 m²
€ 1,090,000
L & rsquo; AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 5…
1 room apartmentin Castelo, Portugal
1 room apartment
Castelo, Portugal
70 m²
€ 650,000
1 bedroom apartment in the new Sesimbra Golden Beach resort, located on the beachfront, next…
2 room apartmentin Barreiro, Portugal
2 room apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
109 m²
€ 359,000
A modern high-quality complex with a unique location on the banks of the Teju River in the B…
3 room apartmentin Alcacer do Sal, Portugal
3 room apartment
Alcacer do Sal, Portugal
139 m²
€ 380,000
The new exclusive Alc & Aacute; The Cer do Sal II residential complex is located in a pictur…
1 room apartmentin Carvalhal, Portugal
1 room apartment
Carvalhal, Portugal
45 m²
€ 230,000
The apartment with 1 a bedroom of 45 sq.m., completely new, in Comport, next to the best bea…
Villa Villain Grandola e Santa Margarida da Serra, Portugal
Villa Villa
Grandola e Santa Margarida da Serra, Portugal
55 m²
€ 410,000
New house with 1 bedroom, area 55 square meters.m., with a terrace, in an authentic and envi…
4 room apartmentin Alcochete, Portugal
4 room apartment
Alcochete, Portugal
154 m²
€ 735,000
TAGUS BAY is a private condominium on the first line of the river, in which a privileged loc…
3 room apartmentin Castelo, Portugal
3 room apartment
Castelo, Portugal
200 m²
€ 565,000
Spacious apartment with 3 bedrooms and a terrace of 19 sq.m, located in Cesimbra, between th…
Apartmentin Evora, Portugal
Apartment
Evora, Portugal
€ 280,000
Investments in a five-star & nbsp; hotel located & nbsp; in Evora, Portugal, & nbsp; comply …
Villa 3 room villain Comporta, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Comporta, Portugal
200 m²
€ 594,000
Villa & nbsp; 200 & nbsp; m2 & nbsp; consists of & nbsp; of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, full…
Villa 4 room villain Azeitao, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Azeitao, Portugal
176 m²
€ 620,000
The built villa is located in the private condominium Casas de Azeit & atilde; o.Completion …
Villa 2 room villain Comporta, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Comporta, Portugal
190 m²
€ 514,000
Villa & nbsp; 190 m2 & nbsp; consists of & nbsp; of 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, fully furnis…
3 room apartmentin Castelo, Portugal
3 room apartment
Castelo, Portugal
125 m²
€ 495,000
Apartment with 3 & nbsp; bedrooms & nbsp; 125 & nbsp; m2 & nbsp; and terrace & nbsp; 107 & n…

