UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Portugal
New houses in Portugal
All new buildings in Portugal
15
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Portugal
Residential
Apartment in Portugal
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Portugal
Villa
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Land in Portugal
Luxury Properties in Portugal
Find an Agent in Portugal
Real estate agencies in Portugal
Agents in Portugal
Commercial
All commercial properties in Portugal
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Portugal
Find an Agent in Portugal
Real estate agencies in Portugal
Agents in Portugal
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Portugal
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Portugal
Alentejo Region
Pool Residential properties for sale in Alentejo Region, Portugal
Alcacer do Sal
3
Barreiro
3
Montemor-o-Novo
3
Nossa Senhora da Vila Nossa Senhora do Bispo e Silveiras
3
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires
3
Evora
2
Setúbal
2
Alcacer do Sal e Santa Susana
1
Alcochete
1
Alto do Seixalinho Santo Andre e Verderena
1
Azeitao
1
Ferreira do Alentejo e Canhestros
1
Grandola e Santa Margarida da Serra
1
Palmela
1
Vendas Novas
1
Show more
Show less
Clear all
16 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 3 room villa
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
200 m²
€ 400,000
Magnificent house with 3 bedrooms, a swimming pool and a garage for two cars, located in the…
2 room apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
117 m²
€ 285,000
2 room apartment
Setúbal, Portugal
85 m²
€ 280,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, new, 85 sq.m., with a balcony of 10 sq.m. and 1 parking space, in…
Villa 3 room villa
Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
347 m²
€ 1,090,000
L & rsquo; AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 5…
1 room apartment
Castelo, Portugal
70 m²
€ 650,000
1 bedroom apartment in the new Sesimbra Golden Beach resort, located on the beachfront, next…
2 room apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
109 m²
€ 359,000
A modern high-quality complex with a unique location on the banks of the Teju River in the B…
3 room apartment
Alcacer do Sal, Portugal
139 m²
€ 380,000
The new exclusive Alc & Aacute; The Cer do Sal II residential complex is located in a pictur…
1 room apartment
Carvalhal, Portugal
45 m²
€ 230,000
The apartment with 1 a bedroom of 45 sq.m., completely new, in Comport, next to the best bea…
Villa Villa
Grandola e Santa Margarida da Serra, Portugal
55 m²
€ 410,000
New house with 1 bedroom, area 55 square meters.m., with a terrace, in an authentic and envi…
4 room apartment
Alcochete, Portugal
154 m²
€ 735,000
TAGUS BAY is a private condominium on the first line of the river, in which a privileged loc…
3 room apartment
Castelo, Portugal
200 m²
€ 565,000
Spacious apartment with 3 bedrooms and a terrace of 19 sq.m, located in Cesimbra, between th…
Apartment
Evora, Portugal
€ 280,000
Investments in a five-star & nbsp; hotel located & nbsp; in Evora, Portugal, & nbsp; comply …
Villa 3 room villa
Comporta, Portugal
200 m²
€ 594,000
Villa & nbsp; 200 & nbsp; m2 & nbsp; consists of & nbsp; of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, full…
Villa 4 room villa
Azeitao, Portugal
176 m²
€ 620,000
The built villa is located in the private condominium Casas de Azeit & atilde; o.Completion …
Villa 2 room villa
Comporta, Portugal
190 m²
€ 514,000
Villa & nbsp; 190 m2 & nbsp; consists of & nbsp; of 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, fully furnis…
3 room apartment
Castelo, Portugal
125 m²
€ 495,000
Apartment with 3 & nbsp; bedrooms & nbsp; 125 & nbsp; m2 & nbsp; and terrace & nbsp; 107 & n…
Properties features in Alentejo Region, Portugal
with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map