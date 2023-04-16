Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Alentejo Region

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Alentejo Region, Portugal

Alcacer do Sal
3
Barreiro
3
Montemor-o-Novo
3
Nossa Senhora da Vila Nossa Senhora do Bispo e Silveiras
3
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires
3
Evora
2
Setúbal
2
Alcacer do Sal e Santa Susana
1
Show more
10 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
200 m²
€ 483,000
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms, an area of 129 m ², with a terrace of 65 m ², with a total…
1 room apartmentin Castelo, Portugal
1 room apartment
Castelo, Portugal
70 m²
€ 650,000
1 bedroom apartment in the new Sesimbra Golden Beach resort, located on the beachfront, next…
2 room apartmentin Barreiro, Portugal
2 room apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
109 m²
€ 359,000
A modern high-quality complex with a unique location on the banks of the Teju River in the B…
3 room apartmentin Alcochete, Portugal
3 room apartment
Alcochete, Portugal
2 bath 200 m² 1 Floor
€ 670,000
Inserted in a new private condominium, this 125,45 m² (of usable area) apartment has th…
3 room apartmentin Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
3 room apartment
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
2 bath 212 m² 1 Floor
€ 645,000
3 Bedroom Apartment - For sale - Seixal, Portugal 3 bedroom apartment in private and excl…
3 room apartmentin Castelo, Portugal
3 room apartment
Castelo, Portugal
200 m²
€ 565,000
Spacious apartment with 3 bedrooms and a terrace of 19 sq.m, located in Cesimbra, between th…
Villa 3 room villain Comporta, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Comporta, Portugal
200 m²
€ 594,000
Villa & nbsp; 200 & nbsp; m2 & nbsp; consists of & nbsp; of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, full…
Villa 2 room villain Comporta, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Comporta, Portugal
190 m²
€ 514,000
Villa & nbsp; 190 m2 & nbsp; consists of & nbsp; of 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, fully furnis…
3 room apartmentin Castelo, Portugal
3 room apartment
Castelo, Portugal
125 m²
€ 495,000
Apartment with 3 & nbsp; bedrooms & nbsp; 125 & nbsp; m2 & nbsp; and terrace & nbsp; 107 & n…
Villa 3 room villain Setúbal, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Setúbal, Portugal
180 m²
€ 337,500
Great villa located in a golf resort between Palmela and Azeitão, surrounded by the Arrabida…

Properties features in Alentejo Region, Portugal

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir