Apartments for sale in Alentejo Region, Portugal

15 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Palmela, Portugal
3 room apartment
Palmela, Portugal
140 m²
€ 315,000
Modern apartment with 3 bedrooms, with a large area, private parking and a terrace in the ne…
4 room apartmentin Barreiro, Portugal
4 room apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
173 m²
€ 349,000
Apartment with 4 bedrooms, an area of 168 square meters. m, a balcony of 5 square meters. m,…
2 room apartmentin Barreiro, Portugal
2 room apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
117 m²
€ 285,000
2 room apartmentin Setúbal, Portugal
2 room apartment
Setúbal, Portugal
85 m²
€ 280,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, new, 85 sq.m., with a balcony of 10 sq.m. and 1 parking space, in…
1 room apartmentin Castelo, Portugal
1 room apartment
Castelo, Portugal
70 m²
€ 650,000
1 bedroom apartment in the new Sesimbra Golden Beach resort, located on the beachfront, next…
2 room apartmentin Barreiro, Portugal
2 room apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
109 m²
€ 359,000
A modern high-quality complex with a unique location on the banks of the Teju River in the B…
3 room apartmentin Alcochete, Portugal
3 room apartment
Alcochete, Portugal
2 bath 200 m² 1 Floor
€ 670,000
Inserted in a new private condominium, this 125,45 m² (of usable area) apartment has th…
3 room apartmentin Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
3 room apartment
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
2 bath 212 m² 1 Floor
€ 645,000
3 Bedroom Apartment - For sale - Seixal, Portugal 3 bedroom apartment in private and excl…
3 room apartmentin Alcacer do Sal, Portugal
3 room apartment
Alcacer do Sal, Portugal
139 m²
€ 380,000
The new exclusive Alc & Aacute; The Cer do Sal II residential complex is located in a pictur…
1 room apartmentin Carvalhal, Portugal
1 room apartment
Carvalhal, Portugal
45 m²
€ 230,000
The apartment with 1 a bedroom of 45 sq.m., completely new, in Comport, next to the best bea…
4 room apartmentin Alcochete, Portugal
4 room apartment
Alcochete, Portugal
154 m²
€ 735,000
TAGUS BAY is a private condominium on the first line of the river, in which a privileged loc…
3 room apartmentin Castelo, Portugal
3 room apartment
Castelo, Portugal
200 m²
€ 565,000
Spacious apartment with 3 bedrooms and a terrace of 19 sq.m, located in Cesimbra, between th…
Apartmentin Evora, Portugal
Apartment
Evora, Portugal
€ 280,000
Investments in & nbsp; hotel located & nbsp; in Evora, Portugal, & nbsp; comply with the ter…
Apartmentin Evora, Portugal
Apartment
Evora, Portugal
€ 280,000
Investments in a five-star & nbsp; hotel located & nbsp; in Evora, Portugal, & nbsp; comply …
3 room apartmentin Castelo, Portugal
3 room apartment
Castelo, Portugal
125 m²
€ 495,000
Apartment with 3 & nbsp; bedrooms & nbsp; 125 & nbsp; m2 & nbsp; and terrace & nbsp; 107 & n…

Properties features in Alentejo Region, Portugal

