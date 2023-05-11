Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Alentejo Litoral, Portugal

5 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
€ 400,000
Villa Villa in Grandola e Santa Margarida da Serra, Portugal
Villa Villa
Grandola e Santa Margarida da Serra, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
€ 410,000
Villa 3 room villa in Comporta, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Comporta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
€ 594,000
Villa 4 room villa in Azeitao, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Azeitao, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 176 m²
€ 620,000
Villa 2 room villa in Comporta, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Comporta, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 190 m²
€ 514,000

Properties features in Alentejo Litoral, Portugal

