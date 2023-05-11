Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Alentejo Litoral, Portugal

Alcacer do Sal
3
Barreiro
3
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires
3
Setúbal
3
14 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
€ 400,000
2 room apartment in Barreiro, Portugal
2 room apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 117 m²
€ 285,000
2 room apartment in Setúbal, Portugal
2 room apartment
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
€ 280,000
1 room apartment in Castelo, Portugal
1 room apartment
Castelo, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
€ 650,000
2 room apartment in Barreiro, Portugal
2 room apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
€ 359,000
3 room apartment in Alcacer do Sal, Portugal
3 room apartment
Alcacer do Sal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
€ 380,000
1 room apartment in Carvalhal, Portugal
1 room apartment
Carvalhal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
€ 230,000
Villa Villa in Grandola e Santa Margarida da Serra, Portugal
Villa Villa
Grandola e Santa Margarida da Serra, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
€ 410,000
4 room apartment in Alcochete, Portugal
4 room apartment
Alcochete, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 154 m²
€ 735,000
3 room apartment in Castelo, Portugal
3 room apartment
Castelo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
€ 565,000
Villa 3 room villa in Comporta, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Comporta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
€ 594,000
Villa 4 room villa in Azeitao, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Azeitao, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 176 m²
€ 620,000
Villa 2 room villa in Comporta, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Comporta, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 190 m²
€ 514,000
3 room apartment in Castelo, Portugal
3 room apartment
Castelo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
€ 495,000

