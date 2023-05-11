Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Alentejo Region
  4. Alentejo Litoral

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Alentejo Litoral, Portugal

Alcacer do Sal
3
Barreiro
3
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires
3
Setúbal
3
10 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
€ 483,000
1 room apartment in Castelo, Portugal
1 room apartment
Castelo, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
€ 650,000
2 room apartment in Barreiro, Portugal
2 room apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
€ 359,000
3 room apartment in Alcochete, Portugal
3 room apartment
Alcochete, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
€ 670,000
3 room apartment in Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
3 room apartment
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 1
€ 645,000
3 room apartment in Castelo, Portugal
3 room apartment
Castelo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
€ 565,000
Villa 3 room villa in Comporta, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Comporta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
€ 594,000
Villa 2 room villa in Comporta, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Comporta, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 190 m²
€ 514,000
3 room apartment in Castelo, Portugal
3 room apartment
Castelo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
€ 495,000
Villa 3 room villa in Setúbal, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
€ 337,500

