Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Alentejo Region
  4. Alentejo Litoral

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Alentejo Litoral, Portugal

Alcacer do Sal
3
Barreiro
3
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires
3
Setúbal
3
3 properties total found
2 room apartment in Setúbal, Portugal
2 room apartment
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
€ 280,000
Villa Villa in Grandola e Santa Margarida da Serra, Portugal
Villa Villa
Grandola e Santa Margarida da Serra, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
€ 410,000
3 room apartment in Castelo, Portugal
3 room apartment
Castelo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
€ 565,000

Properties features in Alentejo Litoral, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir