Residential properties for sale in Alentejo Central, Portugal

  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Alentejo Region
  4. Alentejo Central

Montemor-o-Novo
3
Nossa Senhora da Vila Nossa Senhora do Bispo e Silveiras
3
Evora
2
Vendas Novas
1
Villa 2 room villa in Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
306 m²
€ 920,000
L & rsquo; AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 5…
Villa 4 room villa in Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
405 m²
€ 1,230,000
L & rsquo; AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 5…
Villa 3 room villa in Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
347 m²
€ 1,090,000
L & rsquo; AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 5…
Villa 5 room villa in Vendas Novas, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Vendas Novas, Portugal
5 bath 37 000 m²
€ 7,000,000
House for sale in Vendas Novas, Portugal Villa in Vendas Novas, with 3,7 hectares of land…
Apartment in Evora, Portugal
Apartment
Evora, Portugal
€ 280,000
Investments in & nbsp; hotel located & nbsp; in Evora, Portugal, & nbsp; comply with the ter…
Apartment in Evora, Portugal
Apartment
Evora, Portugal
€ 280,000
Investments in a five-star & nbsp; hotel located & nbsp; in Evora, Portugal, & nbsp; comply …

