Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Alcochete, Portugal

Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 52 m²
€ 430,000
Future luxury development to be born at Avenida do Brasil, in Alvalade, Lisbon. It consis…
4 room apartmentin Lisbon, Portugal
4 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 161 m² 10/11 Floor
€ 1,275,401
The apartments feature high energy efficiency and luxurious finishes, as well as stunning vi…
2 room apartmentin Barreiro, Portugal
2 room apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
109 m²
€ 359,000
A modern high-quality complex with a unique location on the banks of the Teju River in the B…
Apartmentin Alcantara, Portugal
Apartment
Alcantara, Portugal
53 m²
€ 337,070
6 room housein Quarteira, Portugal
6 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
6 bath 555 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,597,229
Stunning Family Villa Overlooking Millennium Golf Course, featuring: - 6 Bedrooms (5 en suit…
3 room townhousein Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 220 m²
€ 469,000
3 room apartmentin Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 147 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 906,446
Fully renovated apartments with a facade, separated by traditional Portuguese tiles "azulja,…
4 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
4 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
238 m²
€ 3,283,388
Four-bedroom apartment of 238m² and terrace of 185m² The Promenade residential complex is a …
3 room apartmentin Guia, Portugal
3 room apartment
Guia, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
€ 376,485
Villa 3 room villain Conceicao e Estoi, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Conceicao e Estoi, Portugal
3 bath 149 m²
€ 750,000
Centenary building fully restored, maintaining the characteristics of rustic construction su…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Lagos, Portugal
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 5,000,000
Apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
Apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
€ 643,800
For sale apartment of 95 square meters.m on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on…
