  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. West
  5. Alcantara

Residential properties for sale in Alcantara, Portugal

19 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Alcantara, Portugal
2 room apartment
Alcantara, Portugal
3 bath 98 m² Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
2 Bedroom Duplex apartment with 98 sqm in Alcântara, Lisbon, inserted in a Luxury Resi…
1 room apartmentin Alcantara, Portugal
1 room apartment
Alcantara, Portugal
38 m²
€ 270,000
Apartment studio with an area of 38m ² Santo Amaro 154 - is a new residential complex that w…
1 room apartmentin Alcantara, Portugal
1 room apartment
Alcantara, Portugal
36 m²
€ 280,000
The studio is 35m² and the 3.10m² Santo Amaro 154 veranda is a new residential complex that …
1 room apartmentin Alcantara, Portugal
1 room apartment
Alcantara, Portugal
36 m²
€ 285,000
1 room apartmentin Alcantara, Portugal
1 room apartment
Alcantara, Portugal
36 m²
€ 275,000
Apartment studio with an area of 35m ² Santo Amaro 154 is a new residential complex that wil…
1 room apartmentin Alcantara, Portugal
1 room apartment
Alcantara, Portugal
57 m²
€ 500,000
1 room apartmentin Alcantara, Portugal
1 room apartment
Alcantara, Portugal
54 m²
€ 390,000
One-bedroom apartment of 54m² and a veranda of 4.40m² Santo Amaro 154 is a new residential c…
1 room apartmentin Alcantara, Portugal
1 room apartment
Alcantara, Portugal
54 m²
€ 380,000
One-bedroom apartment of 50m ² and a veranda of 1.40m ² Santo Amaro 154 is a new residential…
Apartmentin Alcantara, Portugal
Apartment
Alcantara, Portugal
53 m²
€ 370,000
1 room apartmentin Alcantara, Portugal
1 room apartment
Alcantara, Portugal
54 m²
€ 385,000
One-bedroom apartment of 55M and a veranda of 1.40m ² Santo Amaro 154 - is a new residential…
2 room apartmentin Alcantara, Portugal
2 room apartment
Alcantara, Portugal
84 m²
€ 440,000
Two-bedroom apartment T2 with an area of 83.53m ². Alcântara Gardens is a new residential co…
2 room apartmentin Alcantara, Portugal
2 room apartment
Alcantara, Portugal
84 m²
€ 500,000
Two-bedroom apartment T2 with an area of 84.28m ². Alcântara Gardens is a new residential co…
2 room apartmentin Alcantara, Portugal
2 room apartment
Alcantara, Portugal
80 m²
€ 520,000
Two-bedroom apartment T2 with an area of 80m ². Alcântara Gardens is a new residential compl…
2 room apartmentin Alcantara, Portugal
2 room apartment
Alcantara, Portugal
77 m²
€ 535,000
Two-bedroom apartment T2 with an area of 76.57m ². Alcântara Gardens is a new residential co…
2 room apartmentin Alcantara, Portugal
2 room apartment
Alcantara, Portugal
84 m²
€ 545,000
Two-bedroom apartment T2 with an area of 84.28m ². Alcântara Gardens is a new residential co…
2 room apartmentin Alcantara, Portugal
2 room apartment
Alcantara, Portugal
132 m²
€ 740,000
Two-bedroom apartment T2 with an area of 132m². Alcântara Gardens is a new residential compl…
2 room apartmentin Alcantara, Portugal
2 room apartment
Alcantara, Portugal
131 m²
€ 755,000
Two-bedroom apartment T2 with an area of 131m ². Alcântara Gardens is a new residential comp…
2 room apartmentin Alcantara, Portugal
2 room apartment
Alcantara, Portugal
130 m²
€ 745,000
Two-bedroom T2 apartment of 130m² and a veranda of 15m² Alcântara Gardens is a new residenti…
2 room apartmentin Alcantara, Portugal
2 room apartment
Alcantara, Portugal
132 m²
€ 750,000
Two-bedroom T2 with an area of 132m ² m ² and a veranda 13m ² Alcântara Gardens is a new res…

