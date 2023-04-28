Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Alentejo Region
  4. Alentejo Litoral
  5. Alcacer do Sal
  6. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Alcacer do Sal, Portugal

2 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Comporta, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Comporta, Portugal
200 m²
€ 594,000
Villa & nbsp; 200 & nbsp; m2 & nbsp; consists of & nbsp; of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, full…
Villa 2 room villa in Comporta, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Comporta, Portugal
190 m²
€ 514,000
Villa & nbsp; 190 m2 & nbsp; consists of & nbsp; of 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, fully furnis…

