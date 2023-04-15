Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Albufeira, Portugal

Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Albufeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
148 m²
€ 750,000
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
3 room townhousein Albufeira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Albufeira, Portugal
3 bath 180 m²
€ 443,000
3 bedroom villa with high quality materials, located in a private condominium consisting of …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Ferreiras, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ferreiras, Portugal
3 bath 131 m²
€ 600,000
Fantastic detached houses with T2 and T3 typologies, with spacious areas, offering comfort, …
3 room townhousein Albufeira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Albufeira, Portugal
3 bath 180 m²
€ 453,000
3 bedroom villa with high quality materials, located in a private condominium consisting of …

