Pool Residential properties for sale in Albufeira, Portugal

Villa 2 room villain Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
220 m²
€ 1,991,500
The first floor of the Mendoeira villa consists of an entrance hall with a spacious living r…
Villa 3 room villain Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
220 m²
€ 1,991,500
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Albufeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
148 m²
€ 750,000
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
2 room apartmentin Albufeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
122 m²
€ 550,000
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
3 room apartmentin Albufeira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
129 m²
€ 510,000
The apartment with 3 bedrooms, 129 sq.m, completely new, with 2 parking and a balcony of 20 …
2 room apartmentin Albufeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
136 m²
€ 850,000
Choose one of three different layouts with an area of 108-136 square meters. Each of these a…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Albufeira, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
188 m²
€ 1,395,000
These elegant apartments are square. & Nbsp; 178 & ndash; 188 sqm, including an elit…
2 room apartmentin Albufeira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 255,000
Excellent apartment with 2 rooms and magnificent sea views with enormous South-facing terrac…

