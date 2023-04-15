Houses for sale in Albufeira, Portugal

UAE
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 3 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
4 bath
232 m²
€ 3,300,000
Luxury contemporary villa, currently under construction, located in Sesmarias, Albufeira, on…
Villa 2 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
2 bath
107 m²
€ 680,000
Luxury two bedroms apartment, in exclusive 52-unit seaside resort, located in one of the nob…
Villa 4 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
5 bath
€ 3,250,000
Luxury villa in Albufeira. This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a luxury contemporar…
Villa 2 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
220 m²
€ 1,991,500
The first floor of the Mendoeira villa consists of an entrance hall with a spacious living r…
Villa 3 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
220 m²
€ 1,991,500
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
148 m²
€ 750,000
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
Villa 6 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
4 bath
392 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 4,000,000
The main villa consists of 6 bedrooms and five bathrooms. With a living and dining room …
Villa 4 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
240 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
This beautiful villa with 5 bedrooms and 3 floors is in good condition, with exterior and in…
3 room townhouse
Albufeira, Portugal
3 bath
180 m²
€ 443,000
3 bedroom villa with high quality materials, located in a private condominium consisting of …
Villa 3 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
4 bath
€ 1,125,000
Modern villa near the Albufeira Marina, within walking distance to all the main services, wi…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ferreiras, Portugal
3 bath
131 m²
€ 600,000
Fantastic detached houses with T2 and T3 typologies, with spacious areas, offering comfort, …
Villa 4 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
5 bath
€ 980,000
3 room house
Ferreiras, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
178 m²
€ 375,000
Villa 5 room villa
Guia, Portugal
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
€ 3,500,000
3 room townhouse
Albufeira, Portugal
3 bath
180 m²
€ 453,000
3 bedroom villa with high quality materials, located in a private condominium consisting of …
House
Albufeira, Portugal
4 m²
€ 800,000
Beautiful house overlooking the surrounding area and ocean located in the suburbs of Albufe…
Villa 4 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
1 436 m²
€ 8,000,000
The magnificent, unique, luxurious estate, built to the highest standards, is located in Alb…
Villa 3 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
197 m²
€ 595,000
Great House, on a plot land 828m2, on top of Albufeira, in a very quiet area, close to the b…
