UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Portugal
New houses in Portugal
All new buildings in Portugal
15
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Portugal
Residential
Apartment in Portugal
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Portugal
Villa
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Land in Portugal
Luxury Properties in Portugal
Find an Agent in Portugal
Real estate agencies in Portugal
Agents in Portugal
Commercial
All commercial properties in Portugal
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Portugal
Find an Agent in Portugal
Real estate agencies in Portugal
Agents in Portugal
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Portugal
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Portugal
Algarve
Faro
Albufeira
Townhouses
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Albufeira e Olhos de Agua, Portugal
Albufeira
2
Townhouse
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
4 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
192 m²
€ 1,250,000
The Prata Riverside Village complex is located on the banks of the Teju River, in the presti…
1 room apartment
Tavira, Portugal
1 bath
64 m²
€ 389,500
Apartment with terrace and private pool. On the 2nd and last floor, this apartment consist…
3 room apartment
Foz do Sousa, Portugal
186 m²
€ 491,091
These beautiful apartments are located in Vila Nova di Gaya, the satellite city of Porto, wh…
4 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
4 bath
232 m²
€ 2,489,728
4 Bedroom Apartment - For Sale - Cascais, Portugal The luxury amenities include gym, SPA,…
Villa 4 room villa
Pechao, Portugal
2 bath
440 m²
€ 1,700,000
Property with business located on the outskirts of Olhão and 10 min from Faro. Composed of …
2 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
81 m²
€ 630,000
Apartment with 2 & nbsp; a bedroom of 81 & nbsp; sq. m, a terrace of 5 & nbsp; m2 and 1 park…
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath
101 m²
€ 465,000
Large and modern apartment with 2 spacious bedrooms, one en suite, located in a noble reside…
Villa 5 room villa
Portugal, Portugal
793 m²
€ 2,134,011
Beautiful villa in Vilamor, Algarve, Portugal. In the house area of 793.50 sq.m. 5 luxurious…
3 room apartment
Portugal, Portugal
142 m²
€ 575,915
Luxurious duplex at Lisbon's exclusive residence. The high ceilings and fascinating view fro…
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Porto, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
355 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,277,500
Triplex with 3 bedrooms of 257 m2, in a gated community, with a private rooftop pool, 3 gara…
Villa 3 room villa
Luz de Tavira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
150 m²
€ 398,000
This spacious and modern townhouse is in a unique location, only a few minutes walk from Fus…
1 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
65 m²
€ 572,157
Properties features in Albufeira e Olhos de Agua, Portugal
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map