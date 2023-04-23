Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Algarve
  4. Faro
  5. Albufeira
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Albufeira e Olhos de Agua, Portugal

Albufeira
2
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
148 m²
€ 750,000
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
3 room townhouse in Albufeira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Albufeira, Portugal
3 bath 180 m²
€ 443,000
3 bedroom villa with high quality materials, located in a private condominium consisting of …
3 room townhouse in Albufeira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Albufeira, Portugal
3 bath 180 m²
€ 453,000
3 bedroom villa with high quality materials, located in a private condominium consisting of …
3 room townhouse with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship in Albufeira, Portugal
3 room townhouse with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Albufeira, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 363 m² Number of floors 2
€ 270,000
Townhouse 4 rooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Townhouse 4 rooms
Albufeira, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 218 m²
€ 420,000
Cascata village is a condominium of houses for sale in Branquiera, Albufeira, with two, thre…
3 room townhouse in Albufeira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Albufeira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 2 131 m²
€ 395,000
Cascata village is a condominium of houses for sale in Branquiera, Albufeira, with two, thre…

Properties features in Albufeira e Olhos de Agua, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir